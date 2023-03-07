Adrenalin 23.3.1 (WHQL Recommended)

Ny drivrutin, notera särskilt "Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades". Mer info etc här.

Highlights

Fixed Issues



Intermittent driver timeout, system freeze or BSOD may be observed using select displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Corruption may be observed in Returnal™ in certain scenes with ray tracing enabled on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Corruption may be observed in Dying Light™ 2 around certain light sources.

Intermittent driver timeout may be observed in Halo Infinite™ in certain scenes with ray tracing enabled.

Application crash may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23.

Metrics overlay may intermittently re-size to 50% after gameplay.

Known Issues

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Connection failure or black screen may be observed using Parsec client with AMD decoder setting.

Application crash may be observed while playing UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

The Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently resize across the display on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600M. As a temporary solution, users encountering this are recommended to disable the Performance Metrics Overlay.