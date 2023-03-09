Forum Datorer och system Enkortsdatorer Tråd

Köpa Raspberry Pi

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Köpa Raspberry Pi

Hejsan jag vill sätta upp Pi-hole på hemnätverket. Men det är i det närmsta omöjligt att hitta raspberry pis att köpa.

Fråga 1: Var kan man få tag i en raspberry pi?
Fråga 2: Om den skall agera DNS för hela nätverket behöver den ha någon speciell prestanda eller går en gammal bra?
Fråga 3: finns där några alternativ som funkar exakt lika som Raspberry pi med samma dimensioner för de chassin man kan köpa mm?
Sert att där finns lite begagnat men de flesta är orimligt dyra i jämförelse med vad en ny hade kostat om de fanns tillgängliga.

Visa signatur

#[ ASRock 790 PRO RS], Intel Core i9 13900K 68mb], [Kingston KC3000 M.2 NVMe SSD Gen 4 1024GB], [Corsair Vengeance DDR5 5600MHz 2x16GB],[ASUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB ROG STRIX ADVANCED][PSU:Corsair RM1000x 1000W]

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

1) Begagnat går de att få tag på, men priset tenderar att ligga nära nypris som du säger.
2) Det räcker gott med åtminstone en 3:a.
3) Mnja, inga som fungerar bra och som finns tillgängliga vad jag vet. Men, det är inget jag är villig att gå i ed på.

Edit: Pihole går för övrigt utmärkt att sätta upp på en VM om du har någon maskin som står och går 24/7 ändå, men det vet du säkert redan.

Visa signatur

Desktop: AMD 3950X, 64 GB RAM, något fjantigt grafikkort ... (Windows 11)
Serverdesktop: AMD 5600G, 64 GB RAM (Proxmox)
Kamera: Canon R5, Canon RF 100-500, Laowa 100mm f/2.8, Canon RF 24-105 f/4

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

https://www.sweclockers.com/forum/trad/1679563-alternativ-til...

Visa signatur

HTPC: Silverstone Sugo SG05W Vit, Asus H110I-Plus, G4560, Corsair Vengeance LPX 2133 MHz 2x4GB, Samsung 870 EVO 500GB, Toshiba N300 2x10TB, MSI GeForce GT 1030 Passive OC 2GB, (& 16 enkortsdatorer med div användningsområden). Har ett "par" andra stationära datorer åxå. LG OLED 65CX. Shield Pro.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Leta upp en begagnad nuc istället så slipper du vara orolig över minneskort som går sönder.

Alt. ha lite koll här https://rpilocator.com/?country=SE

(Gillar för övrigt Adguard Home bättre än Pi-hole)

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara