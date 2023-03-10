Forum Spel Spelkonsoler och konsolspel Tråd

FIFA 23

1
Medlem

FIFA 23

hej

jag undrar om jag kan flytta över mitt FUT lag från xbox till ps4? räcker det att logga in för att det ska hänga med?

tack på förhand!

Medlem

Första sökningen på Google säger såhär,

"You can use your account on another console and you should keep your FIFA level. Items, rewards and FUT teams will not transfer over. You will also need to purchase the game for PS5 before you can link your account."

https://answers.ea.com/t5/FIFA-21/Keeping-Fifa-account-if-swi...

