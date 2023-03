Guide tagen från första bästa träff:

First of all, before anything else, you should be disconnected from your Internet connection. That means no Wifi and cable connection to your PC. Then, you just proceed normally, with the setup. When you come across the “Let’s connect you to a Network” step, just cool off.

All you have to do is type the following command on your keyboard: Shift and F10. Please, keep in mind that you might need to press Fn, in combination with Shift and F10 (Shift+Fn+F10).

This will bring up the Command Prompt (cmd).

Then you type the following command:

OOBE\BYPASSNRO

and hit Enter.

That’s it. You may continue with your Setup, after the restart, choosing “Continue with limited Set up”. Your Local Account is there for you. Just don’t forget to avoid connecting to a Network, before Windows Welcome Screen. Of course, if you want you can choose to continue with a Microsoft Account.