2 stationära datorer 1 ska bort ! vilken ?

hollowman71
hallå!
som rubriken lyder har 2st vilken ska bort (säljas) och vad kan man ta betalt för det alternativet ??
alternativ 1 : Cpu:Intel i5 8600k 3,60ghz
Gpu:Msi GeForce RTX 2080 Duke 8Gb
Mobo: Asus Prime Z370-A
Minne: Corsair DDR4 3000Mhz cl 15
Psu: Corsair RM750X
Hdd: 1st seagate sshd 1 TB . 1st Samsung 960EVO 250Gb M.2 . 1st Samsung 970EVO 500GB M.2
cpu-kylare :Cryorig H5 Ultimate
alternativ 2 : Cpu: AMD Razen 5 2600 3,4 Ghz
Gpu:Asus ROG 2060 super
Mobo:Asus ROG strix B450-F Gaming
Minne:Corsair DDR4 3000Mhz cl15
Psu:EVGA GQ 650w
Hdd: 1st ssd 120gb 1st ssd 500gb
cpu-kylare: Fractal Design Celsius S 24
mvh peter
