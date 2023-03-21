Nvidia Studio Driver 531.41

Applications

The March NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new creative applications and updates announced at NVIDIA GTC including NVIDIA Canvas 1.4 and a myriad of new functionality for NVIDIA Omniverse. In addition, this NVIDIA Studio Driver also introduces support for the new RTX Video Super Resolution for GeForce RTX 40 and 30 Series GPUs.

Fixed Bugs

Adobe application stability issues using 531.18 [4008751]

Enscape crash at startup with 531.18 [4008190]

Beamr - Issue with AV1 encoding in PTD=0 mode [3981172]

Derivative TouchDesigner - NVAR: crash when using multi-person tracking [3808674]

[Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update [3839021]

[Portal with RTX] "Background application max frame rate" setting is getting engaged while game is in focus [3897352]

Disable Horizon Zero Dawn Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms [3759681]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/200283/en-...