intresse koll - desktop PC (R7/2080s/16GB)

Hej!

As I plan on moving around quite a lot over the next months I bought a notebook and therefore I'm selling my desktop computer which I built myself with much love

Solely used as a gaming companion during COVID times, never used for mining or other uses.

The parts are:

Motherboard ASUS B550-E gaming WI/FI

ChassisFractal Mestify-C white (+ cooper plate, original black plate of course comes with)

GPUGigabyte 2080-super OC gaming white

RAM16 GB Kingston Fury RGB 3200 MHz (2x8 gb)

CPUAMD Ryzen 3800 XT

CoolerAlphacool Eisbaer Aurora / A-RGB / 240mm

StorageWD Black sn750 500 mb (Windows 11 pro)

PSUFractal Design Ion+ Platinum 760W

Xtra Lightning Phanteks Neon Digital / A-RGB / LED Strip Combo - 2x 40cm

It would come with the original Fractal fans (2x 120mm) and Eisbaer Aurora RGB fans (2x120 mm) as I would plan on keeping the Noctua fans for a future project.

However, I could let the noctuas go (but they would be priced as used standalone noctuas fan, or offer).

I could also sell parts separately depending on how things go...

All boxes still exist and I prefer for it to be picked up (Universitet, Stockholm)!

I keep myself the right to sell if/when/to whom I wish.

Price is more or less a discussion startup!

