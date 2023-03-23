NVIDIA GeForce 531.41

Ragnarok
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games including the open beta for Diablo IV featuring NVIDIA DLSS 2 technology. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS 2 technology include The Last of Us Part I, Smalland: Survive the Wild, and Deceive Inc. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports Resident Evil 4 and the addition of DLSS 3 technology to Forza Horizon 5. Lastly, this Game Ready Driver offers full support for the technology preview of Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode.
Fixed Issues in Version 531.41 WHQL
- Adobe application stability issues using 531.18
- Enscape crash at startup with 531.18
- Beamr - Issue with AV1 encoding in PTD=0 mode
- Derivative TouchDesigner - NVAR: crash when using multi-person tracking
- [Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update
- [Portal with RTX] "Background application max frame rate" setting is getting engaged while game is in focus
- Disable Horizon Zero Dawn Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms
Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/200382/en-...
PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/531.41/531.41-win11-wi...
Open Issues in Version 531.41 WHQL
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.
- [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering
- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky
- Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon
- Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash
- Assassin’s Creed Origins stability issues using 531.18
