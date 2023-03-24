[EpoX8k5a2+]-[Xp1600@1815]-[Extreme DDR2700] - [Gainward ti4200]
Tullavgifter av Ebay (kina säljaren)
rwxr
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
LeVvE
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Senast redigerat
Joppis
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Senast redigerat
Visa signatur
Intel i7 8700 | ASUS Prime Z370-P | Corsair 16GB 3000MHz | ASUS GTX 1080 | Fractal Design Define S | Corsair RM750x | Hyper 212 EVO
Molotov
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Svantesson666
Medlem ♥ ★
●
muSashi
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
Samsung Odyssey G9 240Hz HDR1000 5120x1440 9900K 5,3GHz 1,335v adaptive Asus Z390-I
Asus RTX 2070 Dual EVO Advanced 8GB G.Skill Trident Z RGB B-Die 3200MHz CL16 2x16GB Samsung 970 Evo 1TB
Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850W 2 x Dell U2715H Corsair K65 Speed SteelSeries Rival 500 Bose Companion 5
Secretlab TITAN 2020 SoftWeave Corsair H100i RGB Platinum Noctua NF-A12x25 x 4 PnP Neo G Mini GB4: 6869 CB15: 233