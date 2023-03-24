Forum Övrigt Konsumenträtt Tråd

Tullavgifter av Ebay (kina säljaren)

Brukar beställa från Wish och Aliexpress med låg fraktpris och fick aldrig betala tullavgifter men när jag provade ebay första gång då jag fick sms postnord att jag behöver betala tullavgift 75kr...

Någon som har beställt från ebay, fick ni tullavgifter då också?

Fattar ej varför ska jag behöva betala tullavgift av ebay kina säljare och fick aldrig betala tullavgifter av wish och Aliexpress som är ifrån kina.

Medlem

Wish och Aliexpress har avtal som gör att köpen inkluderar tull och moms. Därför behöver inte Postnord göra deklarationen å dina vägnar och ta ut avgift för det.
Ebay-säljare som inte använder Ebays egna transport-hubb har inte detta avtalet och därför behöver Postnord göra deklarationen åt dig och ta ut avgift för det.

Medlem

Vid köp på eBay där det visar tullavgift/moms i annonsen så kommer det inge extra avgifter senare, visar det ingen avgift i annonsen och inte skickas från EU/Schengen så blir det extra avgift när det kommer till Sverige.

Så har det varit för mig iaf.

Medlem
Har betalat moms som VAT från EBAY, visste inte att ebay skulle bli tullavgift men ifall vet jag nu.

Från nu ska jag bara handla på wish eller aliexpress.

Medlem
Tull och moms är skilda saker. Du menar att du har betalt moms (VAT) direkt vid köpet på Ebay men att värdet överstiger summan för att även betala tullavgift?

Moms ska betalas från första kronan.
Tullavgift tillkommer när varuvärde + frakt överstiger eller lika med 1700kr om jag minns rätt.

Jämför du samma sak nu? Kan dina Wish och AliExpress-köp ha varit under 1700kr men inte detta Ebay-köp?

Medlem

Det är väll varken moms eller tull postnlrd tar ut utan en "hanteringsavgift", eftersom den är samma oavsett priset på varan.
Köp frpn wish och ali ingpr redan det i fraktpriset men inte från säljare på ebay (som är utanför ebays system)

Medlem

Det är lite av ett lotto om man slipper moms oavsett om man beställer från AliExpress eller eBay. Detta trots att man redan har betalat moms vid betalningen. Jag beställer mycket produkter och åker ofta på de 75 kr trots att affärerna anger IOSS nummer. Aldrig råkat ut för det via Wish dock.
Jag har beslutat att bara låta paketen att gå tillbaka till Kina igen. För det är meningslöst att bråka med PostNord och tullen. De förhalar bara allt. Lättare att bara få tillbaka pengarna och beställa igen...

Medlem
Hör av dig till Ebay så brukar dom kunna lösa det, eller iallafall att man får lite av pengarna tillbaka.

