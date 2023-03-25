Shadow2730
Medlem ♥
●
värdering speldator 6700k - EVGA 1070
CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K 4 GHz
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO
Motherboard: Asus Z170 PRO GAMING/AURA ATX LGA1151
Memory: G.Skill Trident Z Neo 16GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3600 CL18 Memory
Storage:
Samsung 850 Evo 250 GB 2.5" SSD
Samsung 860 Evo 500 GB 2.5" SSD
Video Card: EVGA FTW GAMING ACX 3.0
GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB Video Card
Case: Corsair Obsidian Series 450D ATX Mid Tower Case
Power Supply: Thermaltake Smart 650 W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply
If you want something installed software or hardware just let me know amd I can do it after purchased
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.