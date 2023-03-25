Ny laptop för 5-7k, ska klara Sims 4

Hej allesammans!

Tjejen letar en vettig laptop i prisklassen 5000-7500kr som främst ska användas för att spela Sims 4 med bra flyt. Även lite Youtube och sådant.

Tacksam för tips

Systemkrav:

Minimum

Operating system: 64-bit required. Windows 10

Processor (CPU): 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3-3220 (2 cores, 4 threads), AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz (4 cores) or better

Memory (RAM): At least 4 GB RAM

Hard drive (free space): At least 25 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games.

Disc drive: DVD-ROM drive required for installation from disc only, for physical copies of the game.

Graphics card (video): 128 MB of Video RAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0

Supported Graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

DirectX version: DirectX 11 Compatible

Input: Keyboard and mouse

Internet connection online requirements: Required for game activation and optional for game updates

Recommended

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 (4 cores) or faster, AMD Ryzen 5 or better

Memory (RAM): 8 GB RAM

Hard drive (free space): At least 50 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games

DVD drive: DVD-ROM drive required for installation from disc only

Graphics card (video): 1 GB of Video RAM, NVIDIA GTX 650, AMD Radeon HD 7750, or better

Direct X version: DirectX 11 Compatible

Input: Keyboard and mouse

Internet connection: Required for game activation and optional for game updates