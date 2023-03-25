- Plats
Ny laptop för 5-7k, ska klara Sims 4
Hej allesammans!
Tjejen letar en vettig laptop i prisklassen 5000-7500kr som främst ska användas för att spela Sims 4 med bra flyt. Även lite Youtube och sådant.
Tacksam för tips
Systemkrav:
Minimum
Operating system: 64-bit required. Windows 10
Processor (CPU): 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3-3220 (2 cores, 4 threads), AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz (4 cores) or better
Memory (RAM): At least 4 GB RAM
Hard drive (free space): At least 25 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games.
Disc drive: DVD-ROM drive required for installation from disc only, for physical copies of the game.
Graphics card (video): 128 MB of Video RAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0
Supported Graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better
DirectX version: DirectX 11 Compatible
Input: Keyboard and mouse
Internet connection online requirements: Required for game activation and optional for game updates
Recommended
Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5 (4 cores) or faster, AMD Ryzen 5 or better
Memory (RAM): 8 GB RAM
Hard drive (free space): At least 50 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games
DVD drive: DVD-ROM drive required for installation from disc only
Graphics card (video): 1 GB of Video RAM, NVIDIA GTX 650, AMD Radeon HD 7750, or better
Direct X version: DirectX 11 Compatible
Input: Keyboard and mouse
Internet connection: Required for game activation and optional for game updates