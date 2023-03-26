Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

RTX 3070 ti bytes mot 6950XT + pengar

RTX 3070 ti bytes mot 6950XT + pengar

Jag har ett Asus Tuf 3070 ti och vill byta upp mig till 6950 XT eller 3080 ti.

Anledningen till byte är att GPU ligger på 97% load, 60 grader och fläktarna går på 30%. Processorn vilar på 40% och max 50 grader.

Har aldrig lyckats få upp nån vidare i värme i burken, någon får gärna berätta hur man gör?

Jag vill helt enkelt byta för att jag tycker synd om mitt 3070 som kan få det bättre hos någon annan.

Är rätt säker på att du vet mer om prisskillnaden och hur mycket du vill ha för downgrade.

Inköpt på Inet 2023-01-08 för 8490 kr.
Kvitto finns

Kan fota kortet inne i datorn om du vill.

Läs hela annonsen här

Asus B550-f Gaming, Ryzen 7 5800x, Vengeance Pro DDR4 3600 MHz, Geforce RTX 3070 Ti OC, Asus 280 LLC II Aio, Philips Momentum 24 165hz

Vad menar du med "får inte upp någon värme"?

It's out there
P4C800 Deluxe|2.6@3.2|4x256MbPC3200|2-2-2-5|Club3D ATi Radeon 9800Pro|http://service.futuremark.com/compare?2k1=7108213

Skrivet av Xarion:

Vad menar du med "får inte upp någon värme"?

Alla har såna problem med värmen och det lyckas inte jag med alls. Mer värme innebär fler fps

Skrivet av old53:

Alla har såna problem med värmen och det lyckas inte jag med alls. Mer värme innebär fler fps

Nej. Andrs hållet. Ju kallare desto mer fps. Geforce korten brukar ligga runt 5-10 grader per frekvens höjning. Det vill säga en sänkning från 75 till 79 grader kan ge en frekvens höjning med 100mhz på grafikkortet och därmef ge mer fps. TUF modellen är mer eller mindre bäst på marknaden när det kommer till kylning. Det som skiljer sig mot exempel Strix är alla rgb lampor till större del. Annars är det vatten kylning som gäller. Vad du skrivit gällande fps i ditt spelande är fullt normala.

It's out there
75 till 70 ska det va

It's out there
Skrivet av Xarion:

Nej. Andrs hållet. Ju kallare desto mer fps. Geforce korten brukar ligga runt 5-10 grader per frekvens höjning. Det vill säga en sänkning från 75 till 79 grader kan ge en frekvens höjning med 100mhz på grafikkortet och därmef ge mer fps. TUF modellen är mer eller mindre bäst på marknaden när det kommer till kylning. Det som skiljer sig mot exempel Strix är alla rgb lampor till större del. Annars är det vatten kylning som gäller. Vad du skrivit gällande fps i ditt spelande är fullt normala.

Tacksam att du tar dig tid då det är mycket att lära in. Men du håller med om att det råder obalans mellan GPU och CPU?

