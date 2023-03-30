Forum Mjukvara Linux och övriga operativsystem Tråd

Har jag missförstått Proxmox och "hardware passthrough"?

Har jag missförstått Proxmox och "hardware passthrough"?

Jag har installerat Proxmox på en gammal dator med Intel i7 9xxx-serien som har inbyggt grafikkort, har alltså inget annat grafikkort i datorn med Proxmox. Moderkortet är Gigabyte z390 GamingX ver 1.0 F3 bios. Jag vet inte om jag missförstår det här med "hardware passthrough"?
Jag har tolkat det som att med det konfigurerat så kan jag använda min värddators grafikkort (RTX 3060Ti) i proxmox VMs. Jag tänkte att det kanske blir bättre flyt på de virtuella OS jag installerat då.
Jag har följt ett par guider på youtube och gjort exakt som dem, men i slutet när jag lägger till en PCI-enhet i Proxmox ser jag bara i7ans interna grafikkort som valbart, 3060 syns inte i listan.

Så frågan är om jag missförstått poängen? Eller är det så att jag någonstans gjort fel?

Does not compute. Sitter det ett 3060 Ti grafikkort i datorn eller ej?

Kortet måste ju sitta i datorn.
Om "Värddatorn" syftar på datorn där proxmox är installerat så måste VT-d vara aktiverat både i CPU och moderkort för att det ska lira.

glöm inte IOMMU

taget ur : https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/PCI_passthrough_via_OVMF

Citat:

Prerequisites

A VGA Passthrough relies on a number of technologies that are not ubiquitous as of today and might not be available on your hardware. You will not be able to do this on your machine unless the following requirements are met :

Your CPU must support hardware virtualization (for kvm) and IOMMU (for the passthrough itself)
List of compatible Intel CPUs (Intel VT-x and Intel VT-d)
All AMD CPUs from the Bulldozer generation and up (including Zen) should be compatible.
CPUs from the K10 generation (2007) do not have an IOMMU, so you need to have a motherboard with a 890FX or 990FX chipset to make it work, as those have their own IOMMU.
Your motherboard must also support IOMMU
Both the chipset and the BIOS must support it. It is not always easy to tell at a glance whether or not this is the case, but there is a fairly comprehensive list on the matter on the Xen wiki as well as Wikipedia:List of IOMMU-supporting hardware.
Your guest GPU ROM must support UEFI.
If you can find any ROM in this list that applies to your specific GPU and is said to support UEFI, you are generally in the clear. All GPUs from 2012 and later should support this, as Microsoft made UEFI a requirement for devices to be marketed as compatible with Windows 8.

You will probably want to have a spare monitor or one with multiple input ports connected to different GPUs (the passthrough GPU will not display anything if there is no screen plugged in and using a VNC or Spice connection will not help your performance), as well as a mouse and a keyboard you can pass to your virtual machine. If anything goes wrong, you will at least have a way to control your host machine this way.

Låter som ett missförstånd, hardware passthrough är att enheten ges till VM i sin helhet och inte "bara" som resurser från hosten som jag förstår det.
Men det innebär att t.ex grafikkortet måste vara installerat i host-systemet.

CPU: R7 5700X | GPU: XFX 6900XT Merc 319 | MB: Gigabyte X570 PRO-I| RAM: 2x16 Corsair LPX@3600MHz CL18|Cooling: Scythe Ninja 5 (Noctua A12x25)|PSU: Corsair SF750|SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB + Samsung 960 pro 2TB + Samsung 850 EVO 2TB + Samsung 850 PRO 2TB|CASE:NR200P

VT-d är samma sak som IOMMU men specifikt för Intel-plattformar.

"...de virtuella os". Ett av dem iallafall. HW passthrough innebär att VMen får kontroll över hårdvaran, som därför varken kan användas av värddatorn eller andra VMar.

Vilket av grafikkorten använder du för att dra ut bild på skärmen för proxmox? Var noga med att ställa in så att det är iGPUn.
Det brukar finns lite inställningar för sånt i BIOS. Gissar att du kommer att aktivt behöva sätta 3060 som "secondary" eller liknande.

Jag fipplade en del med att få till så GPU gavs till en VM i proxmox, men jag gav upp. Andra typer av PCIe-kort funkar mycket smidigt, men just GPU fick jag aldrig till på ett bra sätt och sedan behövde jag PCIe-platsen till annat.

