- Plats
- Linköping
- Registrerad
- Nov 2009
Adrenalin Edition 22.40.43.05 for The Last of Us™ Part 1
Kan tipsa om den här drivrutinen som är optimerad för "The Last of Us™ Part 1" för de som inte redan känner till den. Prestanda verkar överlag vara bättre, och optimeringarna ska tydligen ingå i kommande 23.4.1. Mer info och nedladdning här.
Highlights
Game Optimizations for The Last of Us™ Part 1
Known Issues
High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Video playback using hardware accelerated browsers may appear blurry during upscale on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XT.
Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Mouse cursor may appear invisible in Citrix Workspace™.
Important Notes
Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.2 is the recommended driver for The Last of Us™ Part 1, while a subsequent AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.4.1 driver with these optimizations will be made available.