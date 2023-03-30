Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin Edition 22.40.43.05 for The Last of Us™ Part 1

Adrenalin Edition 22.40.43.05 for The Last of Us™ Part 1

Kan tipsa om den här drivrutinen som är optimerad för "The Last of Us™ Part 1" för de som inte redan känner till den. Prestanda verkar överlag vara bättre, och optimeringarna ska tydligen ingå i kommande 23.4.1. Mer info och nedladdning här.

Highlights

  • Game Optimizations for The Last of Us™ Part 1

Known Issues

  • High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Video playback using hardware accelerated browsers may appear blurry during upscale on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XT.

  • Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

  • Mouse cursor may appear invisible in Citrix Workspace™.

Important Notes

  • Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades.

  • AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.2 is the recommended driver for The Last of Us™ Part 1, while a subsequent AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.4.1 driver with these optimizations will be made available.

