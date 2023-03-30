Adrenalin Edition 22.40.43.05 for The Last of Us™ Part 1

Kan tipsa om den här drivrutinen som är optimerad för "The Last of Us™ Part 1" för de som inte redan känner till den. Prestanda verkar överlag vara bättre, och optimeringarna ska tydligen ingå i kommande 23.4.1. Mer info och nedladdning här.

Highlights

Game Optimizations for The Last of Us™ Part 1

Known Issues

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video playback using hardware accelerated browsers may appear blurry during upscale on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XT.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.