Corsair SF750 Platinum, G.Skill Ripjaws V 2x16GB 3600MHz DDR4 CL14 & Noctua 2x NF-A12x15 Chromax Black

Hej Hej!

Har en del saker som inte kommer behövas längre. Ingen bild på nätaggregatet då det fortfarande sitter i datorn men som kommer plockas ut nu till helgen. Allting som följde med från början finns fortfarande kvar och är i fint skick.

Minnena blev över efter att jag gick över till AM5 och det är den här modellen:

https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5641317

Fläktarna användes en kortare period i ett NR200P chassi och har sedan dess legat i sina kartonger och alla tillbehör finns kvar. De säljes helst tillsammans.

Alla originalkartonger är kvar och allt kan skickas där köparen står för eventuell frakt.

Med vänlig hälsning

Rikard

Har du ett paketpris på PSU och ram? Jag är intresserad av båda.
Mvh Carl

Ser nu att minnena var av dyrare modell än vad jag är intresserad av så är endast intresserad av PSU.

Även jag intresserad av psu, något riktpris?

