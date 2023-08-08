Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

TSMC investerar 40 miljarder kronor i tysk kretsfabrik

TSMC investerar 40 miljarder kronor i tysk kretsfabrik

Kretsjätten TSMC berättar att företaget godkänt en investering på 3,5 miljarder euro som ska gå till att bygga kretsfabrik i Tyskland.

Bra men då skippar vi bidraget till Intels fabrik för tydligen kan man göra det utan att regeringen lägger in pengar

"Primärt väntas dessa kretsar användas inom bilindustrin."

Då får vi hoppas att bilindustrin lärt sig att man inte kan bromsa produktion tvärt i halvledarindustrin, för att sen förvänta sig att kretsar är färdiga (närapå) dagen efter man lagt ny order.

Fördelen nu är väl främst att bilindustrin kanske lär sig att sluta gnälla, när dom upptäcker att "just in time" inte fungerar hos halvledarindustrin.

Medlem
Bra men då skippar vi bidraget till Intels fabrik för tydligen kan man göra det utan att regeringen lägger in pengar

"Germany spends big to win $11 bln TSMC chip plant"

"Germany to contribute up to 5 bln euros to Dresden plant"

https://www.reuters.com/technology/taiwan-chipmaker-tsmc-appr...

Vi får väl se. Det tycks gå lite trögt i Arizona. Man hoppas på att det inte blir ett Foxconn-Wisconsin-fiasko.

Men bra att till exempel NXP får upp produktionstakten, används i den produkt jag pysslar med på jobbet och där finns det problem med leveranserna. Otroligt strategiskt viktigt att europa inte blir beroende av kommunistkina och att strategiska produkter fortfarande kan tillverkas om Taiwan brakar loss på allvar. Intels kultur av legotillverkning är ju rätt bristande så man hoppas att den här satsningen faktiskt kan ge nånting.

Har de sagt något om hur TSMCs nya fabrik påverkas av energipriserna i Tyskland? Kommer de bara höja priset på produkterna för att kompensera? Jag undrar eftersom andra företag flyttar verksamhet från Tyskland till andra länder i Nordamerika och Asien på grund av situationen med energipriserna.

När EU säger att EU ska stå för 20% av all kretsproduktion i världen vad dom egentligen menar är Tyskland.

"Primärt väntas dessa kretsar användas inom bilindustrin."

Då får vi hoppas att bilindustrin lärt sig att man inte kan bromsa produktion tvärt i halvledarindustrin, för att sen förvänta sig att kretsar är färdiga (närapå) dagen efter man lagt ny order.

Fördelen nu är väl främst att bilindustrin kanske lär sig att sluta gnälla, när dom upptäcker att "just in time" inte fungerar hos halvledarindustrin.

Finns kanske en liten "risk" att detta inkluderar AI-kretsar?
Pågår en hel del arbete och forskning med självkörande bilar

