Observera att samma trivselregler gäller i kommentarstrådarna som i övriga forumet och att brott mot dessa leder till avstängning. Kontakta redaktionen om du vill uppmärksamma fel i artikeln eller framföra andra synpunkter.
TSMC investerar 40 miljarder kronor i tysk kretsfabrik
andra94
Administrativ avgift ★
●
Visa signatur
Loque Raw s1| 7950x3D | B650-i | 2x16GB DDR5 CL30@6000 | 2TB m.2 | 4090 TUF | Samsung G9 49 | Vive Focus 3
Bengt-Arne
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Engineer who prefer thinking out of the box and isn't fishing likes, fishing likes is like fishing proudness for those without ;-)
If U don't like it, bite the dust :D
--
I can Explain it to you, but I can't Understand it for you!
dlq84
Medlem ★
●
KAD
Medlem ★
●
Goedendag
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Do not, my friends, become addicted to 4K120 HDR. It will take hold of you and you will resent its absence.
"Keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down" -NATO Secretary General, Lord Ismay
Jones377
Medlem
●
ThomasLidstrom
Medlem ★
●