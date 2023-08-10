Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Skumt sms från Handelsbanken

1
Medlem

Skumt sms från Handelsbanken

Tja, fick för nån timma sen ett sms där det står ” Du har gjort ett kortköp i EUR med Mastercard Debit 5226 **** **** ****. Köpet bokförs på kontot efter växling till SEK enligt dagens kurs och ett påslag på 1,5%. Om du inte gjort köpet ring +46101020363. Vill du inte få SMS om det här? Slå av under inställningar på vår webbplats.

Mvh
Handelsbanken”

Men använder mig inte utav Handelsbanken? Är det bara att skita i smset eller borde jag ringa numret imorgon? Kontakten står ”din bank”.

Mvh
Zebastian

Medlem

Scam, bara ta bort/ignorera.

Medlem
Skrivet av phanto:

Scam, bara ta bort/ignorera.

Okej, korkad som jag är så tryckte jag på numret men kom inte nånstans. Det är lugnt va? Eller borde jag göra nåt?

Medlem

Gör inget som har med meddelandet att göra.

Alla handelsbankens mastercard kort startar med 5226. Därför solklar scam.

Ringde det när du klickade på numret? Kan inget om telefoner men det finns ju nr som debiterar dig bara du ringer.

Medlem
Skrivet av phanto:

Gör inget som har med meddelandet att göra.

Alla handelsbankens mastercard kort startar med 5226. Därför solklar scam.

Ringde det när du klickade på numret? Kan inget om telefoner men det finns ju nr som debiterar dig bara du ringer.

Det började ringa men ett fick något auto svar som han säga att nånting inte var verifierat, så la på. Men verkar som om man söker på numret så står det på hitta.se att numret är för spärrning av kort hos Handelsbanken.

Kan vi ta det i pm eller funkar det här?

Medlem

Fast går man in på handelsbankens hemsida så är det helt annat nummer: https://www.handelsbanken.se/sv/privat/konton-kort-och-betala...

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Skrivet av Zebster:

Tja, fick för nån timma sen ett sms där det står ” Du har gjort ett kortköp i EUR med Mastercard Debit 5226 **** **** ****. Köpet bokförs på kontot efter växling till SEK enligt dagens kurs och ett påslag på 1,5%. Om du inte gjort köpet ring +46101020363. Vill du inte få SMS om det här? Slå av under inställningar på vår webbplats.

Mvh
Handelsbanken”

Men använder mig inte utav Handelsbanken? Är det bara att skita i smset eller borde jag ringa numret imorgon? Kontakten står ”din bank”.

Mvh
Zebastian

Telefonnumret är inte ett nummer hos Handelsbanken.
Det första fyra siffrorna är totalt ointressanta för att identifiera ditt personliga kort utan det är endast de sista 7 som faktiskt är av betydelse.
Du är inte kund hos Handelsbanken.

Således kan de skjuta brett och viddt med ett kortnummer med endast inledande siffror men träffa många kortanvändare. De som är osäkra fast de inte är kunder kanske ringer in för att "det kanske är någon annan som är drabbad". Då kommer de vilja att den som ringer in legitimerar sig med bankID och pengarna är borta...

Medlem
Skrivet av DavidtheDoom:

Telefonnumret är inte ett nummer hos Handelsbanken.
Det första fyra siffrorna är totalt ointressanta för att identifiera ditt personliga kort utan det är endast de sista 7 som faktiskt är av betydelse.
Du är inte kund hos Handelsbanken.

Således kan de skjuta brett och viddt med ett kortnummer med endast inledande siffror men träffa många kortanvändare. De som är osäkra fast de inte är kunder kanske ringer in för att "det kanske är någon annan som är drabbad". Då kommer de vilja att den som ringer in legitimerar sig med bankID och pengarna är borta...

Okej tack för tydligt svar, som jag skrev högre upp ringde jag numret i 4 sekunder. Tror du man blir debiterad och hur mycket isåfall? Inga sjuka summor va?

Medlem

Om man råkar ut för något som känns som scam, men att man ändå vill "kolla", så är det väldigt fördelaktigt att ALDRIG klicka medföljande länkar, telefonnummer, bilagor etc. Oavsett vilken avsändare/företag det gäller.

Som i just det här fallet där de utger sig för att vara handelsbanken, så är det bäst att själv söka upp och ringa handelsbankens växel, så får de koppla dig vidare om det skulle behövas. Samma sak om det hade varit en länk till någon annan bank, försäkringsbolag, telefonoperatör, rabattsida, eller om du erbjuds 1 miljon i ovikta tjugor från en nigeriansk prins. Om det är riktiga uppgifter och ej scam, så kommer det gå precis lika bra att du själv söker upp kontakten, istället för medföljande länkar osv. Så minskar man risken markant att man hamnar på fejksidor och loggar in med bankID och sånt, där man ej borde.

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Skrivet av Zebster:

Det började ringa men ett fick något auto svar som han säga att nånting inte var verifierat, så la på. Men verkar som om man söker på numret så står det på hitta.se att numret är för spärrning av kort hos Handelsbanken.

Kan vi ta det i pm eller funkar det här?

På hitta.se står det att det är ett bedrägerinummer.
Kör inte över saker på PM, kör allt i forumet så att nästa person som googlar telefonnumret ser det som diskuterats.

