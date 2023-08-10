Hjälp med att hitta mobilhållare

PappelApel
Medlem
●
Kan någon hjälpa mig hitta denna modell av mobilhållare. Har googlat mig blodig men hittar den Ikngen annanstans . Electric Induction Mobile Phone Holder,360° Rotation Smart Induction Charger Car Mobile Phone Bracket,Universal Car Electric Induction Mobile Phone Holder Bracket Charger for 4-7" Phones. (Gray) https://a.co/d/7ykmEeh Är just den modellen jag vill ha, eller om någon kan tipsa på liknande som passar Max iPhones.
