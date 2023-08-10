Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Hjälp med att hitta mobilhållare

Hjälp med att hitta mobilhållare

Kan någon hjälpa mig hitta denna modell av mobilhållare. Har googlat mig blodig men hittar den Ikngen annanstans . Electric Induction Mobile Phone Holder,360° Rotation Smart Induction Charger Car Mobile Phone Bracket,Universal Car Electric Induction Mobile Phone Holder Bracket Charger for 4-7" Phones. (Gray) https://a.co/d/7ykmEeh Är just den modellen jag vill ha, eller om någon kan tipsa på liknande som passar Max iPhones.

