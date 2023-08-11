Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix 537.09

NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix 537.09

GeForce Hotfix display driver version 537.09 is based on our latest Game Ready 536.99.

This hotfix addresses the following issue:
- [Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart] Performance fluctuations due to issues between DirectStorage and some in-game settings

Download: https://international.download.nvidia.com/Windows/537.09hf/53...

