NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix 537.09

GeForce Hotfix display driver version 537.09 is based on our latest Game Ready 536.99.
This hotfix addresses the following issue:
- [Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart] Performance fluctuations due to issues between DirectStorage and some in-game settings
Download: https://international.download.nvidia.com/Windows/537.09hf/53...
