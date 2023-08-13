texhnology
En sparsamt använd dell XPS 13" 9305 (Inköpt Feb 2021)
11th Generation Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-1165G7 Processor (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz)
13.3" 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge Touch Display
16GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x Memory Onboard
512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
Black 65W Type-C AC Adapter
52WHr 4C Battery
Intel(R) Iris Xe Graphics
Killer(TM) Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.1
