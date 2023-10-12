Elitedesk 800

Jonasmk1
Hej!
Jag tänkte återställa mitt Windows 11 idag, men när allt verkar vara borttaget och datorn startat om så får jag fram detta meddelande...
Tpm Ppi..
A configuration chance was requested to clear.
this computer´s TPM
WARNING: Clearing erases information stored on the TPM
You will lose all created keys and access to data encrypted by the keys.
Press F1 = Accept
Press F2 = Reject
Och nu fungerar inte tangentbordet längre.. så vad gör man ??
