Elitedesk 800

Hej!

Jag tänkte återställa mitt Windows 11 idag, men när allt verkar vara borttaget och datorn startat om så får jag fram detta meddelande...

Tpm Ppi..

A configuration chance was requested to clear.

this computer´s TPM

WARNING: Clearing erases information stored on the TPM

You will lose all created keys and access to data encrypted by the keys.

Press F1 = Accept

Press F2 = Reject

Och nu fungerar inte tangentbordet längre.. så vad gör man ??