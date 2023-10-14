Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

MSI GTX 1660 Super 6 GB Grafikkort - Perfekt skick!

1
Medlem

MSI GTX 1660 Super 6 GB Grafikkort - Perfekt skick!

Hej!

Jag säljer mitt MSI GTX 1660 Super 6 GB grafikkort i utmärkt skick. Kortet har varit i mitt ägo i ungefär ett år och har använts för spel och grafikarbete. Det fungerar felfritt och har aldrig överklockats.

Specifikationer:

Grafikminne: 6 GB GDDR5
Kylning: Dubbla fläktar för optimal temperaturkontroll
Anslutningar: DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI

Intel core i7 3770k(4,3ghz)--corsair hydro h80i--msi geforce gtx 680 2gb--asus sabertooth Z77--Corsair 16GB (4x4096MB) CL9 1600Mhz VENGEANCE LP--corsair HX850--nzxt switch 810--nzxt sentry 2--steelseries 6gv2--razer mamba 2012--razer kabuto--razer megalodon 7.1--philips "22" LED TN--1TB samsung HDD--ocz agility 3 60GB bootdrive

Medlem
Nytt bud: 300 kr +frakt. Väldigt billigt.
There are no more barriers to cross. All I have in common with the uncontrollable and the insane, the vicious and the evil, all the mayhem I have caused and my utter indifference toward it I have now surpassed. My pain is constant and sharp and I do not hope for a better world for anyone, in fact I want my pain to be inflicted on others.

Medlem
Nytt bud: 350 kr + frakt
Medlem
Nytt bud: 600 kr Hämtar gärna
Medlem

400 hämtar

Medlem
Nytt bud: 700 kr +frakt
Medlem
Nytt bud: 1 000 kr
Medlem
Skrivet av Tomcruize:

1 000 kr

Plus frakt

