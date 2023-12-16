Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Diverse elektronik, raspberry, gtx titan, moto360, skivspelare etc

Medlem

  • HBA kort med kablar, stöd för 8 diskar? Gick ej i ubuntu men går att prata med

  • moto 360 gen1

  • elektroniklåda 1, komponenter

  • elektroniklåda 2, raspberry/feather m0/etc

  • hemsvarvad akryltalrik och motor till skivspelarprojekt

finns även gtx titan, lite hifikablar, raspberrypi 2&3.

Alla bitar med bud från 100 kr.

Även en google pixel 6 pro, schysst skick med något litet märke i skärmen. Bud från 2000.

Medlem
Nytt bud: 200 kr Gtx titan, Raspberrypi 3, 200 + frakt
Medlem
Nytt bud: 500 kr Moto360+gtx titan
Medlem
Nytt bud: 500 kr Gtx titan hämtar.
