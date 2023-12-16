PC spel säljes

Jag säljer mina gamla PC spel.

I denna länk finns bilder på samtliga artiklar:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zhd9ikpw4vnunsnn8x08e/h?rlkey=...

Nedan är prislistan jag hade tänkt mig (CIB = Complete In Box). Priser kan förhandlas något.

Pris är exklusive frakt. Bor ni i Göteborg kan vi naturligtvis fixa upphämtning.

-------

Age of Empires 2 - The Age of Kings = 200 SEK

Assassins Creed CIB = 50 SEK

BackPacker (global fun) = kom med förslag

Battlefield Vietnam CIB = 50 SEK

Bioshock 2 CIB = 50 SEK

Black & White CIB = 300 SEK

Crimson Skies = 150 SEK

Darksiders CIB = 100 SEK

Dungeon Keeper 2 CIB (tejpad låda) = 150 SEK

eJay Dance 3 - Club Machine = kom med förslag

Final Fantasy VII CIB = 250 SEK

Greg Norman - Ultimate Challenge Gold = kom med förslag

Half-Life Counter Strike - Ultimate Edition = kom med förslag

Hyperman CIB = 200 SEK

Jönssonligan - Jakten på Mjölner CIB = 150 SEK

Max Payne CIB = 200 SEK

Railroad Tycoon 2 = 150 SEK

Splinter Cell CIB = 100 SEK

Splinter Cell CIB - Chaos Theory = 100 SEK

Splinter Cell - Pandora Tomorrow CIB = 100 SEK

Star Wars - Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy CIB = 100 SEK

Star Wars - Jedi Knight 2 - Jedi Outcast CIB = 100 SEK

Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic CIB = 100 SEK

The Golf Pro featuring Gary Player = 100 SEK

The Sims = 50 SEK

The Sims - Hot Date CIB = 50 SEK

The Sims 2 CIB = 100 SEK

The Talk Show with Fraderick Bertleback CIB = 50 SEK

Theme Hospital = 100 SEK

Warcraft 3 - Frozen Throne CIB = 100 SEK

Warcraft 3 - Reign of Chaos CIB = 100 SEK

Windows Vista - Home Premium = 100 SEK

Worms Armageddon = 20 SEK

