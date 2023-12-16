- Registrerad
PC spel säljes
Jag säljer mina gamla PC spel.
I denna länk finns bilder på samtliga artiklar:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zhd9ikpw4vnunsnn8x08e/h?rlkey=...
Nedan är prislistan jag hade tänkt mig (CIB = Complete In Box). Priser kan förhandlas något.
Pris är exklusive frakt. Bor ni i Göteborg kan vi naturligtvis fixa upphämtning.
-------
Age of Empires 2 - The Age of Kings = 200 SEK
Assassins Creed CIB = 50 SEK
BackPacker (global fun) = kom med förslag
Battlefield Vietnam CIB = 50 SEK
Bioshock 2 CIB = 50 SEK
Black & White CIB = 300 SEK
Crimson Skies = 150 SEK
Darksiders CIB = 100 SEK
Dungeon Keeper 2 CIB (tejpad låda) = 150 SEK
eJay Dance 3 - Club Machine = kom med förslag
Final Fantasy VII CIB = 250 SEK
Greg Norman - Ultimate Challenge Gold = kom med förslag
Half-Life Counter Strike - Ultimate Edition = kom med förslag
Hyperman CIB = 200 SEK
Jönssonligan - Jakten på Mjölner CIB = 150 SEK
Max Payne CIB = 200 SEK
Railroad Tycoon 2 = 150 SEK
Splinter Cell CIB = 100 SEK
Splinter Cell CIB - Chaos Theory = 100 SEK
Splinter Cell - Pandora Tomorrow CIB = 100 SEK
Star Wars - Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy CIB = 100 SEK
Star Wars - Jedi Knight 2 - Jedi Outcast CIB = 100 SEK
Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic CIB = 100 SEK
The Golf Pro featuring Gary Player = 100 SEK
The Sims = 50 SEK
The Sims - Hot Date CIB = 50 SEK
The Sims 2 CIB = 100 SEK
The Talk Show with Fraderick Bertleback CIB = 50 SEK
Theme Hospital = 100 SEK
Warcraft 3 - Frozen Throne CIB = 100 SEK
Warcraft 3 - Reign of Chaos CIB = 100 SEK
Windows Vista - Home Premium = 100 SEK
Worms Armageddon = 20 SEK