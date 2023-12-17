Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Samsungs AR-headset kan lanseras redan om några månader

Melding Plague

Samsungs AR-headset kan lanseras redan om några månader

Enligt uppgift kommer Samsung lansera sitt AR-headset Galaxy Glass redan i början av 2024, och hinner då eventuellt före Apples släpp av Vision Pro.

Observera att samma trivselregler gäller i kommentarstrådarna som i övriga forumet och att brott mot dessa kan leda till avstängning. Kontakta redaktionen om du vill uppmärksamma fel i artikeln eller framföra andra synpunkter.

Medlem

Tja, AR är väl helt intressant, men för underhållning (spel/film/etc) känns det ju halvdant jämfört med VR. För företagskunder kan ju AR ha helt andra fördelar, och där ser jag stora marknader.

Medlem

Varken apple vision pro eller det kommande Samsung headsetet är "AR Headsets".
Det är exakt samma typ av headset som Meta Quest 3.
Dvs ett VR Headset som möjliggör "AR" via passthrough även kallat Mixed Realiy "MR"

Edit: tillägger att med det sagt på en betydligt mer high end nivå än Quest 3

Medlem

Det behövs mer konkurrens. Jag tänker i framtiden slipper vi datanördar gå ut och slänga soporna i sopförrådet utan vi kan med VR-headset styra en robot att göra detta.

Användningsområdena finns hur mycket som helst. VR måste dock bli så bra så att vanligt folk kan använda den 8h, 5 dagar i veckan utan problem med illamående. Vi har en bit kvar för att komma dit. Jag tror att VR i framtiden (säg 40år) kommer bli vanligt i helt vanliga jobb.

Jag tror dock Apples VR blir bättre. De verkar ha planerat denna så mycket mer. Men Apples variant kan förutom bli extremt mycket dyrare också bli väldigt inlåst.

Medlem

MR med Q3 är ju väldigt häftigt.

