Vad gör man med en nästan 15 år gammal dator?

Vad gör man med en nästan 15 år gammal dator?

Har en gammal med nästan 15 år på nacken som jag inte vet vad jag ska göra mig till med. ska jag hiva den eller är det värt att försöka sälja?

MVH

Det underlättar om du faktiskt talar om vad det är för maskin, kanske med lite specificationer och/eller bilder.

Kan ju alltid donera den till någon välgörenhet.
Finns väl någon svensk välgörenhet som tar in gamla datorer och ge dom vidare till behövande?
Kommer inte exakt ihåg vad den heter, får kolla upp när jag kommer hem.

Men om du kan skriva specifikationer över vad som sitter i burken så gör det lättare att avgöra om det finns någon användnings område för den.

När det kommer till användning idag så är det mer eller mindre elskrot, knappt att det kommer gå att använda till att komma åt internet via en webbläsare med Windows.

Sen beror det helt på vad du har för grejer, vissa saker kan självklart ha lite värde med rätt köpare, någon som vill göra en tidsenlig speldator eller liknande från just den tiden, men sen att du hittar den personen är inte direkt troligt.

Utan att veta exakt vad du har (kan va bra att lista allt) så är det mest troligast mer eller mindre elskrot.

Använder ofta en gammal slit och släng "Lappis" när jag behöver göra utomhusjobb. Den är tretton år gammal men med en SSD och maxat arbetsminne flyter det på ganska bra. Funderar på att lägga en Zorin lite version (Linux) på den för att se om det gör någon skillnad fartmässigt. Däremot var det inte kul att köra Win 10, 64 bitars så det fick bli 32 bitars med den mindre ram hanteringen.

Asus M5A97 EVO R2.0

Antec KÜHLER H2O 620 V4

Fractal Design Define R4 Vit

Corsair CX 750M 80+ Bronze Modulär

ASUS DVD±RW DRW-24F1ST Black

BenQ 24'' GL2450HM LED

2TB WD Red

A-DATA SSD Premier Pro SP900 128GB

AMD FX-4350 4C 4.3Ghz AM3+

Corsair 8GB (2x4096MB) CL9 1866Mhz VENGEANCE RÖD

Gigabyte Radeon HD7970 3072MB Ghz Edition

AMD FX-4350 släpptes 2013 och HD7970 släpptes 2012.
Så 10-ish år.
Jag tippar på att alla dessa grejer är minimalt värda iom det inte är retro men inte funkar i senaste win-systemen.

