Snell jobbhest (Laptop för produktion/gaming 20-30k)

Medlem

Snell jobbhest (Laptop för produktion/gaming 20-30k)

Söker en laptop (budget 20-30k) som ska vara grym för:
Musikproduktion (Ableton/FL/VSTs)
Programmering (python, webb, lättare maskininlärning/AI)
Videoredigering (4k120Hz)
Gaming (äldre spel eller local multiplayer, gärna i 4k120hz?)

Måste ha bra skärm. Ram och HDD spelar ingen roll så länge det går att uppgradera det själv. Måste fungera bra ihop med en 4k120Hz monitor.

Just nu lutar det åt Lenovo Legion Pro 5i med i9/rtx4070 för 24k på Elgiganten. Jag undrar om i7/rtx4060 skulle fungera nästan lika bra... Eller om ett 4080 skulle göra stor skillnad för gaming och/eller maskininlärning/AI... 😅

Tar också gärna emot tips på grym 4k-skärm att koppla upp datorn till. Just nu lutar det åt en Dell G3223Q.

Medlem

32 gb ram eller mer är trevligt för machine learning i min erfarenhet.

Medlem
32 gb ram eller mer är trevligt för machine learning i min erfarenhet.

Tack för input! Jag var inte helt säker på det. Då blir det 32 eller 64. Råkar du veta något om 4060/4070/4080/4090 för ML?

Medlem

Han här har väldigt många laptop tester och tästar även skilnaden mellan grafikkort i bärbara så gått det går. När det kommer till bärbara så är det så mycket som spelar in i prestandan. Kylning, ström/watt, med mera.

Medlem
valfri med 3840x2400 OLED 120Hz.

