Timeout error

No matter what I did, I got the same behavior. However, the latest thing I tried (which I didn't really see anyone else talking about) was to DDU the AMD driver in safe mode, then INSTALL THE DRIVER ONLY VERSION OF ADRENALIN rather than the full install. I have yet to experience a crash/timeout in roughly 12 hours of gaming since doing this, the longest I have gone since owning the card. I have been playing Hogwarts legacy with RT on to stress it and it's been rock solid, even installed Afterburner and set the power limit to +15%, and no issues so far, knock on wood. This leads me to believe the instability I was experiencing was a result of WattMan or some other software component that isn't present anymore.