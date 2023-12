Vågar man uppdatera till den nya FW?

https://www.dell.com/support/home/sv-se/product-support/servi...

Firmware Update Package (Ver. M2B205) for AW3423DW monitor. IMPORTANT NOTE: The monitor firmware update will take approximately 10 minutes. Interruptions during the update process such as disconnecting or turning off the monitor or PC will cause damage to your monitor. Read the Software Installation Manual found in the Firmware package before updating your monitor.

Korrigeringar och förbättringar

1. Fix occasionally happen screen flicker.

2. Improve input latency.

1.Ensure that only one monitor is connected to the computer via NVIDIA graphicscard.2.The monitor must remain powered on and connected throughout the entiresoftware upgrade process.3.Make sure that the latest NVIDIA driver compatible with the GPU is installed.4.Within the Windows control panel, adjust power options to "turn off" and "putcomputer to sleep" to "never."5.Disable any HDR settings, blue light filtering, dimming, or color-adjustingapplications (such as Windows night light), and set monitor refresh rate to 60 Hz.6.Disable any Windows Activation prompts on the desktop.7.Disable all Windows notification pop-ups, by going into Settings, System,Notifications.8.In the event of an interruption, the update can be restarted or resumed byrerunning the application. If an error occurs (which is rare), the monitor can bepower-cycled by unplugging and then plugging it back in.