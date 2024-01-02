Lenovo Legion 7, 5800H+RTX 3070, 1600P display, 32GB Ram+1TB SSD

Purchased from Elgiganten in May, 2022.

Most of the specs are introduced in the title.

Here are some more details.

The SSD is a Samsung PM981a and the memory are 2 sets of crucial 3200MHz CL22 RAM. The memory that comes with the device (2 Hynix 8G) will be sent in the package as well.

GPU has Samsung vram, making it easy for overclocking and the GPU bin is good as well. 150W Vbios is flashed (it needs some special way to activate 150W mode and normally runs on 115W or 140W).

Corsair per-key RGB is supported.

Last thermal compound change is this march so it needs a cleanup. i can do it for you or provide you with some Honeywell 7950 if you prefer to do it yourself.

Feel free to ask any question about this device.

Läs hela annonsen här