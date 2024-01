Nybyggd dator hittar ej m.2 nvme i bios

M.2_1 Source (From CPU) supports up to PCIe 5.0 x4 , supports 22110/2280/2260 devices M.2_2 Source (From Chipset) supports up to PCIe 4.0 x4 , supports 2280/2260 devices M.2_3 Source (From Chipset) supports up to PCIe 4.0 x4 / SATA mode, supports 2280/2260/2242 devices M.2_4 Source (From Chipset) supports up to PCIe 4.0 x4 , supports 2280/2260/2242 devices M.2_5 Source (From Chipset) supports up to PCIe 4.0 x4 , supports 2280/2260 devices *PCI_E1 slot will be Gen5x8 when installing M.2 SSD in the M2_1 slot.