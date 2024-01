CSFG The Crow White with CSFG water-cooling accessories

Hello.

I have a complete setup of case and water-cooling accessories made by CSFG that never got used as a project, as I opted to use a different case, also from CSFG.

Here is a link to all that is included. https://www.inet.se/produkt/v101011/csfg-the-crow-vit-fullkit

Bid starting from 5k. Receipt available. Shipping available.

Läs hela annonsen här