Säljtankar lättare gamingdator

Hej på er,
Sitter och funderar på om dotterns dator ska säljas eller behållas som "extradator" när hon hellre vill ha PS5.
Vad tänker ni att datorn skulle kunna vara värd?
Asus Prime AP201 m. 3st Arctic P12 fläktar
Intel i5 11400F
NZXT X53 240mm
ASUS TUF B560M PLUS
16GB DDR4 3200Mhz RGB
500GB NVME
650W Seasonic Focus GX
Gigabyte Radeon 5700XT Gaming OC
Mvh Peter
