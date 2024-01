Trubbel med Windows Update/manuell uppdatering Win 11

Testa:

In the search box on the taskbar, type command prompt , then select Run as administrator from the list of options.

In the window that appears, type this command including spaces as shown:

DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth

Press Enter . When the command operation has run successfully, you'll see a confirmation message from Command Prompt that says, “The restore operation completed successfully” or “The operation completed successfully”.

Note: If you don't see a confirmation message, retype the command and try again.

Next, type this command, including the space as shown:

sfc /scannow

Press Enter . Wait until the sfc scan verification reaches 100% completion, and then close Command Prompt.

Try running the Windows Update again.