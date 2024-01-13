AKUT: fs.rename() kan skapa filer men ej ändra dem

// POST /api/pccomponents/:id/images/ (add new single image) const postSinglePCcomponentImage = async (req, res) => { // Check for authData req object's existence first if (!req.authData || !req.authData?.username) { return res.status(403).json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad!" }); } // Grab integer from `req.params` const validComponentID = parseInt(req.params.id); // Then grab username to check against in database const username = req.authData.username; // Init MongoDB let client; try { // Then grab maka2207 database and its collections: client = req.dbClient; const dbColUsers = req.dbCol; // "users" const dbColPCComponents = req.dbCol2; // "pccomponents" // Find correct user making the request const findUser = await dbColUsers.findOne({ username: username }); if (!findUser) { fs.unlink(req.file.path); client.close(); return res .status(403) .json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad! (Ingen användare)" }); } // Then check if they are authorized to continue the request if (!findUser.roles.includes("post_images")) { fs.unlink(req.file.path); client.close(); return res .status(403) .json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad! (Rollen ej tilldelad)" }); } // Grab PCComponent and filter out based on get_images access: const findSingleComponent = await dbColPCComponents.findOne({ componentid: validComponentID, }); // PCComponent with /:id doesn't exist if (!findSingleComponent) { fs.unlink(req.file.path); client.close(); return res.status(404).json({ error: `Komponenten med id:${validComponentID} finns inte!`, }); } // Prepare to POST a single image of a current /:componentid let imgArray = []; let counter = 1; let firstImage = true; let lastImageName = ""; const lastDotInFileName = req.file.originalname.lastIndexOf("."); const fileNameWithOutDot = req.file.originalname.slice( 0, lastDotInFileName ); const imgPath = process.cwd() + "\\server\\images\\" + findSingleComponent.componentid; // Set whether it is first image or not so we can do differently from here if (findSingleComponent.componentImages.length > 0) { firstImage = false; } // If not first image, store current ones in `imgArray` and store name of last stored image if (!firstImage) { imgArray = findSingleComponent.componentImages; lastImageName = findSingleComponent.componentImages.at(-1); // Also set counter to the last uploaded image's counter + 1 counter = parseInt( lastImageName .slice(lastImageName.lastIndexOf("-")) .split(".")[0] .split("-")[1] ) + 1; } // Create folder /:componentid/ if it doesn't exist if (!existsSync(imgPath)) { fs.mkdir(imgPath); } // Push now it to array which is either empty or has all current images! const latestImg = fileNameWithOutDot + "-" + counter + req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName); imgArray.push( fileNameWithOutDot + "-" + counter + req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName) ); // Move file into correct /:componentid/ folder try { fs.rename( req.file.path, imgPath + "\\" + fileNameWithOutDot + "-" + counter + req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName) ); } catch (e) { fs.unlink(req.file.path); client.close(); return res .status(500) .json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" }); } // Then prepare for updating correct :componentid and its images const postSingleImage = { componentImages: imgArray, }; // Then, try updating it const tryPostSingleImage = await dbColPCComponents.updateOne( { componentid: validComponentID }, { $set: postSingleImage } ); // if = succeeded inserting new component | else = failed trying it // "latestImg" is the latest added so it can be updated in ReactJS client if (tryPostSingleImage) { client.close(); return res.status(200).json({ success: "En bild till komponenten har laddats upp", data: latestImg, }); } else { fs.unlink(req.file.path); client.close(); return res .status(500) .json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" }); } } catch (e) { fs.unlink(req.file.path); client.close(); return res .status(500) .json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" }); } };