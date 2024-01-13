- Registrerad
AKUT: fs.rename() kan skapa filer men ej ändra dem
Jag har två relativt lika funktioner som arbetar i exakt samma mapp: server\images\:id
Följande felmeddelande får jag när jag från ExpressJS/NodeJS i VSCode-terminalen för REST API:t när ReactJS i localhost laddar upp en bild som jag ser kommer med i Request Payload:
[Error: EPERM: operation not permitted, rename 'G:\visualstudiosourcecode\nodejs\projekt2clean\server\images\5a3cc35981ea9dc1ef16d6e32a0a8970' -> 'G:\visualstudiosourcecode\nodejs\projekt2clean\server\images\27\testImage2-2.jpg'] {
errno: -4048,
code: 'EPERM',
syscall: 'rename',
path: 'G:\\visualstudiosourcecode\\nodejs\\projekt2clean\\server\\images\\5a3cc35981ea9dc1ef16d6e32a0a8970',
dest: 'G:\\visualstudiosourcecode\\nodejs\\projekt2clean\\server\\images\\27\\testImage2-2.jpg'
}
Jag laddade alltså upp: "testImage2-2.jpg" men klarade ej av att döpa om erhållna multer-filen in i mappen till samma uppladdningsnamn.
I båda koderna nedan, sök på "const imgPath" för att hitta där hela skapandet av filsökvägar börjar och där jag även sedan kommer köra fs.rename() som fungerar i POST-funktionen men inte i PUT-funktionen. De är väldigt snarlika. De båda kollar efter -X och startar annars med FILNAMN-1 eller nuvarande FILNAMN+1.
Jag har två mycket lika funktioner där en är POST-funktion skapar en ny fil (uppladdad bild):
// POST /api/pccomponents/:id/images/
// POST /api/pccomponents/:id/images/ (add new single image)
const postSinglePCcomponentImage = async (req, res) => {
// Check for authData req object's existence first
if (!req.authData || !req.authData?.username) {
return res.status(403).json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad!" });
}
// Grab integer from `req.params`
const validComponentID = parseInt(req.params.id);
// Then grab username to check against in database
const username = req.authData.username;
// Init MongoDB
let client;
try {
// Then grab maka2207 database and its collections:
client = req.dbClient;
const dbColUsers = req.dbCol; // "users"
const dbColPCComponents = req.dbCol2; // "pccomponents"
// Find correct user making the request
const findUser = await dbColUsers.findOne({ username: username });
if (!findUser) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res
.status(403)
.json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad! (Ingen användare)" });
}
// Then check if they are authorized to continue the request
if (!findUser.roles.includes("post_images")) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res
.status(403)
.json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad! (Rollen ej tilldelad)" });
}
// Grab PCComponent and filter out based on get_images access:
const findSingleComponent = await dbColPCComponents.findOne({
componentid: validComponentID,
});
// PCComponent with /:id doesn't exist
if (!findSingleComponent) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res.status(404).json({
error: `Komponenten med id:${validComponentID} finns inte!`,
});
}
// Prepare to POST a single image of a current /:componentid
let imgArray = [];
let counter = 1;
let firstImage = true;
let lastImageName = "";
const lastDotInFileName = req.file.originalname.lastIndexOf(".");
const fileNameWithOutDot = req.file.originalname.slice(
0,
lastDotInFileName
);
const imgPath =
process.cwd() + "\\server\\images\\" + findSingleComponent.componentid;
// Set whether it is first image or not so we can do differently from here
if (findSingleComponent.componentImages.length > 0) {
firstImage = false;
}
// If not first image, store current ones in `imgArray` and store name of last stored image
if (!firstImage) {
imgArray = findSingleComponent.componentImages;
lastImageName = findSingleComponent.componentImages.at(-1);
// Also set counter to the last uploaded image's counter + 1
counter =
parseInt(
lastImageName
.slice(lastImageName.lastIndexOf("-"))
.split(".")[0]
.split("-")[1]
) + 1;
}
// Create folder /:componentid/ if it doesn't exist
if (!existsSync(imgPath)) {
fs.mkdir(imgPath);
}
// Push now it to array which is either empty or has all current images!
const latestImg =
fileNameWithOutDot +
"-" +
counter +
req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName);
imgArray.push(
fileNameWithOutDot +
"-" +
counter +
req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName)
);
// Move file into correct /:componentid/ folder
try {
fs.rename(
req.file.path,
imgPath +
"\\" +
fileNameWithOutDot +
"-" +
counter +
req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName)
);
} catch (e) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res
.status(500)
.json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" });
}
// Then prepare for updating correct :componentid and its images
const postSingleImage = {
componentImages: imgArray,
};
// Then, try updating it
const tryPostSingleImage = await dbColPCComponents.updateOne(
{ componentid: validComponentID },
{ $set: postSingleImage }
);
// if = succeeded inserting new component | else = failed trying it
// "latestImg" is the latest added so it can be updated in ReactJS client
if (tryPostSingleImage) {
client.close();
return res.status(200).json({
success: "En bild till komponenten har laddats upp",
data: latestImg,
});
} else {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res
.status(500)
.json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" });
}
} catch (e) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res
.status(500)
.json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" });
}
};
Och en annan ska ändra en given bild med givet index lagrat i MongoDB (alltså PUT för en bild):
// PUT /api/pccomponents/:id/images/:arrayindex
// PUT /api/pccomponents/:id/images/:arrayindex
const putSinglePCcomponentImage = async (req, res) => {
// Check for authData req object's existence first
if (!req.authData || !req.authData?.username) {
return res.status(403).json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad!" });
}
// Grab integer from `req.params`
const validComponentID = parseInt(req.params.id);
const validImageIndex = parseInt(req.params.arrayindex);
// Then grab username to check against in database
const username = req.authData.username;
// Init MongoDB
let client;
try {
// Then grab maka2207 database and its collections:
client = req.dbClient;
const dbColUsers = req.dbCol; // "users"
const dbColPCComponents = req.dbCol2; // "pccomponents"
// Find correct user making the request
const findUser = await dbColUsers.findOne({ username: username });
if (!findUser) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res
.status(403)
.json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad! (Ingen användare)" });
}
// Then check if they are authorized to continue the request
if (!findUser.roles.includes("put_images")) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res
.status(403)
.json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad! (Rollen ej tilldelad)" });
}
// Grab PCComponent and filter out based on get_images access:
const findSingleComponent = await dbColPCComponents.findOne({
componentid: validComponentID,
});
// PCComponent with /:id doesn't exist
if (!findSingleComponent) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res.status(404).json({
error: `Komponenten med id:${validComponentID} finns inte!`,
});
}
// When :arrayindex (index of image in array of images) doesn't exist
if (
typeof findSingleComponent.componentImages[validImageIndex] ===
"undefined"
) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res.status(404).json({
error: `Bilden med index ${validImageIndex} (bildnummer:${
validImageIndex + 1
}) i komponenten med id:${validComponentID} finns inte!`,
});
}
// If image to change exists, grab image array and swap image
const imgPath = process.cwd() + "\\server\\images\\" + validComponentID;
const newImgArray = findSingleComponent.componentImages;
const oldImage = imgPath + "\\" + newImgArray[validImageIndex];
console.log(oldImage);
// If image to swap doesn't exist
if (!existsSync(oldImage)) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res.status(404).json({
error: `Bilden med index ${validImageIndex} (bildnummer:${
validImageIndex + 1
}) i komponenten med id:${validComponentID} finns inte!`,
});
}
// Old image, first find last occurence of "-", slice from that, split on its ".", split then
// on "-" and thus you get the current counting number for that picture to replace with
const oldImageCounter = oldImage
.slice(oldImage.lastIndexOf("-"))
.split(".")[0]
.split("-")[1];
const lastDotInFileName = req.file.originalname.lastIndexOf(".");
const fileNameWithOutDot = req.file.originalname.slice(
0,
lastDotInFileName
);
try {
fs.rename(
req.file.path,
imgPath +
"\\" +
fileNameWithOutDot +
"-" +
oldImageCounter +
req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName)
);
} catch (err) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
// Handle error appropriately, e.g., return an error response
return res
.status(500)
.json({ error: "Misslyckades att uppdatera vald bild!." });
}
}
// Store the new swapped image before updating
newImgArray[validImageIndex] =
fileNameWithOutDot +
"-" +
oldImageCounter +
req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName);
const updatedImg =
fileNameWithOutDot +
"-" +
counter +
req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName);
// When it exists, first prepare it
const updateComponent = {
componentImages: newImgArray,
};
// Then, try updating it
const tryUpdateComponent = await dbColPCComponents.updateOne(
{ componentid: validComponentID },
{ $set: updateComponent }
);
// If = failed updating component | Else = succeeded updating component
if (!tryUpdateComponent) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res
.status(500)
.json({ error: "Misslyckades att uppdatera bilden till komponenten!" });
} else {
fs.unlink(oldImage);
client.close();
return res.status(200).json({
success: "En bild till komponenten har uppdaterats!",
data: updatedImg,
});
}
} catch (e) {
fs.unlink(req.file.path);
client.close();
return res
.status(500)
.json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" });
} finally {
// If file still exists in upload directory because of caught (JSON) error, remove it
// if (existsSync(req.file.path)) {
// fs.unlink(req.file.path);
}
}
};
Är det vanligt att fs.rename() har problem att skriva över existerande filer än att skapa nya filer? 🤔
Mvh,
WKL.
<WKL:"En kodrad i taget!";/>