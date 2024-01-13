Forum Mjukvara Programmering och digitalt skapande Tråd

AKUT: fs.rename() kan skapa filer men ej ändra dem

AKUT: fs.rename() kan skapa filer men ej ändra dem

Jag har två relativt lika funktioner som arbetar i exakt samma mapp: server\images\:id

Följande felmeddelande får jag när jag från ExpressJS/NodeJS i VSCode-terminalen för REST API:t när ReactJS i localhost laddar upp en bild som jag ser kommer med i Request Payload:

[Error: EPERM: operation not permitted, rename 'G:\visualstudiosourcecode\nodejs\projekt2clean\server\images\5a3cc35981ea9dc1ef16d6e32a0a8970' -> 'G:\visualstudiosourcecode\nodejs\projekt2clean\server\images\27\testImage2-2.jpg'] {
  errno: -4048,
  code: 'EPERM',
  syscall: 'rename',
  path: 'G:\\visualstudiosourcecode\\nodejs\\projekt2clean\\server\\images\\5a3cc35981ea9dc1ef16d6e32a0a8970',
  dest: 'G:\\visualstudiosourcecode\\nodejs\\projekt2clean\\server\\images\\27\\testImage2-2.jpg'
}

Jag laddade alltså upp: "testImage2-2.jpg" men klarade ej av att döpa om erhållna multer-filen in i mappen till samma uppladdningsnamn.

I båda koderna nedan, sök på "const imgPath" för att hitta där hela skapandet av filsökvägar börjar och där jag även sedan kommer köra fs.rename() som fungerar i POST-funktionen men inte i PUT-funktionen. De är väldigt snarlika. De båda kollar efter -X och startar annars med FILNAMN-1 eller nuvarande FILNAMN+1.

Jag har två mycket lika funktioner där en är POST-funktion skapar en ny fil (uppladdad bild):
// POST /api/pccomponents/:id/images/

// POST /api/pccomponents/:id/images/ (add new single image)
const postSinglePCcomponentImage = async (req, res) => {
  // Check for authData req object's existence first
  if (!req.authData || !req.authData?.username) {
    return res.status(403).json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad!" });
  }

  // Grab integer from `req.params`
  const validComponentID = parseInt(req.params.id);

  // Then grab username to check against in database
  const username = req.authData.username;
  // Init MongoDB
  let client;

  try {
    // Then grab maka2207 database and its collections:
    client = req.dbClient;
    const dbColUsers = req.dbCol; // "users"
    const dbColPCComponents = req.dbCol2; // "pccomponents"

    // Find correct user making the request
    const findUser = await dbColUsers.findOne({ username: username });
    if (!findUser) {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res
        .status(403)
        .json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad! (Ingen användare)" });
    }

    // Then check if they are authorized to continue the request
    if (!findUser.roles.includes("post_images")) {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res
        .status(403)
        .json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad! (Rollen ej tilldelad)" });
    }

    // Grab PCComponent and filter out based on get_images access:
    const findSingleComponent = await dbColPCComponents.findOne({
      componentid: validComponentID,
    });

    // PCComponent with /:id doesn't exist
    if (!findSingleComponent) {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res.status(404).json({
        error: `Komponenten med id:${validComponentID} finns inte!`,
      });
    }

    // Prepare to POST a single image of a current /:componentid
    let imgArray = [];
    let counter = 1;
    let firstImage = true;
    let lastImageName = "";
    const lastDotInFileName = req.file.originalname.lastIndexOf(".");
    const fileNameWithOutDot = req.file.originalname.slice(
      0,
      lastDotInFileName
    );
    const imgPath =
      process.cwd() + "\\server\\images\\" + findSingleComponent.componentid;

    // Set whether it is first image or not so we can do differently from here
    if (findSingleComponent.componentImages.length > 0) {
      firstImage = false;
    }

    // If not first image, store current ones in `imgArray` and store name of last stored image
    if (!firstImage) {
      imgArray = findSingleComponent.componentImages;
      lastImageName = findSingleComponent.componentImages.at(-1);

      // Also set counter to the last uploaded image's counter + 1
      counter =
        parseInt(
          lastImageName
            .slice(lastImageName.lastIndexOf("-"))
            .split(".")[0]
            .split("-")[1]
        ) + 1;
    }

    // Create folder /:componentid/ if it doesn't exist
    if (!existsSync(imgPath)) {
      fs.mkdir(imgPath);
    }

    // Push now it to array which is either empty or has all current images!
    const latestImg =
      fileNameWithOutDot +
      "-" +
      counter +
      req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName);

    imgArray.push(
      fileNameWithOutDot +
        "-" +
        counter +
        req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName)
    );

    // Move file into correct /:componentid/ folder
    try {
      fs.rename(
        req.file.path,
        imgPath +
          "\\" +
          fileNameWithOutDot +
          "-" +
          counter +
          req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName)
      );
    } catch (e) {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res
        .status(500)
        .json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" });
    }

    // Then prepare for updating correct :componentid and its images
    const postSingleImage = {
      componentImages: imgArray,
    };

    // Then, try updating it
    const tryPostSingleImage = await dbColPCComponents.updateOne(
      { componentid: validComponentID },
      { $set: postSingleImage }
    );

    // if = succeeded inserting new component | else = failed trying it
    // "latestImg" is the latest added so it can be updated in ReactJS client
    if (tryPostSingleImage) {
      client.close();
      return res.status(200).json({
        success: "En bild till komponenten har laddats upp",
        data: latestImg,
      });
    } else {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res
        .status(500)
        .json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" });
    }
  } catch (e) {
    fs.unlink(req.file.path);
    client.close();
    return res
      .status(500)
      .json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" });
  }
};
Och en annan ska ändra en given bild med givet index lagrat i MongoDB (alltså PUT för en bild):
// PUT /api/pccomponents/:id/images/:arrayindex

// PUT /api/pccomponents/:id/images/:arrayindex
const putSinglePCcomponentImage = async (req, res) => {
  // Check for authData req object's existence first
  if (!req.authData || !req.authData?.username) {
    return res.status(403).json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad!" });
  }

  // Grab integer from `req.params`
  const validComponentID = parseInt(req.params.id);
  const validImageIndex = parseInt(req.params.arrayindex);

  // Then grab username to check against in database
  const username = req.authData.username;
  // Init MongoDB
  let client;
  try {
    // Then grab maka2207 database and its collections:
    client = req.dbClient;
    const dbColUsers = req.dbCol; // "users"
    const dbColPCComponents = req.dbCol2; // "pccomponents"

    // Find correct user making the request
    const findUser = await dbColUsers.findOne({ username: username });
    if (!findUser) {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res
        .status(403)
        .json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad! (Ingen användare)" });
    }
    // Then check if they are authorized to continue the request
    if (!findUser.roles.includes("put_images")) {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res
        .status(403)
        .json({ error: "Åtkomst nekad! (Rollen ej tilldelad)" });
    }

    // Grab PCComponent and filter out based on get_images access:
    const findSingleComponent = await dbColPCComponents.findOne({
      componentid: validComponentID,
    });

    // PCComponent with /:id doesn't exist
    if (!findSingleComponent) {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res.status(404).json({
        error: `Komponenten med id:${validComponentID} finns inte!`,
      });
    }

    // When :arrayindex (index of image in array of images) doesn't exist
    if (
      typeof findSingleComponent.componentImages[validImageIndex] ===
      "undefined"
    ) {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res.status(404).json({
        error: `Bilden med index ${validImageIndex} (bildnummer:${
          validImageIndex + 1
        }) i komponenten med id:${validComponentID} finns inte!`,
      });
    }

    // If image to change exists, grab image array and swap image
    const imgPath = process.cwd() + "\\server\\images\\" + validComponentID;
    const newImgArray = findSingleComponent.componentImages;
    const oldImage = imgPath + "\\" + newImgArray[validImageIndex];

    console.log(oldImage);

    // If image to swap doesn't exist
    if (!existsSync(oldImage)) {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res.status(404).json({
        error: `Bilden med index ${validImageIndex} (bildnummer:${
          validImageIndex + 1
        }) i komponenten med id:${validComponentID} finns inte!`,
      });
    }
    // Old image, first find last occurence of "-", slice from that, split on its ".", split then
    // on "-" and thus you get the  current counting number for that picture to replace with
    const oldImageCounter = oldImage
      .slice(oldImage.lastIndexOf("-"))
      .split(".")[0]
      .split("-")[1];

    const lastDotInFileName = req.file.originalname.lastIndexOf(".");
    const fileNameWithOutDot = req.file.originalname.slice(
      0,
      lastDotInFileName
    );
    try {
      fs.rename(
        req.file.path,
        imgPath +
          "\\" +
          fileNameWithOutDot +
          "-" +
          oldImageCounter +
          req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName)
      );
    } catch (err) {
      if (err) {
        console.error(err);
        fs.unlink(req.file.path);
        client.close();
        // Handle error appropriately, e.g., return an error response
        return res
          .status(500)
          .json({ error: "Misslyckades att uppdatera vald bild!." });
      }
    }

    // Store the new swapped image before updating
    newImgArray[validImageIndex] =
      fileNameWithOutDot +
      "-" +
      oldImageCounter +
      req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName);

    const updatedImg =
      fileNameWithOutDot +
      "-" +
      counter +
      req.file.originalname.slice(lastDotInFileName);

    // When it exists, first prepare it
    const updateComponent = {
      componentImages: newImgArray,
    };

    // Then, try updating it
    const tryUpdateComponent = await dbColPCComponents.updateOne(
      { componentid: validComponentID },
      { $set: updateComponent }
    );

    // If = failed updating component | Else = succeeded updating component
    if (!tryUpdateComponent) {
      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
      client.close();
      return res
        .status(500)
        .json({ error: "Misslyckades att uppdatera bilden till komponenten!" });
    } else {
      fs.unlink(oldImage);
      client.close();
      return res.status(200).json({
        success: "En bild till komponenten har uppdaterats!",
        data: updatedImg,
      });
    }
  } catch (e) {
    fs.unlink(req.file.path);
    client.close();
    return res
      .status(500)
      .json({ error: "Databasfel. Kontakta Systemadministratören!" });
  } finally {
    // If file still exists in upload directory because of caught (JSON) error, remove it
  //  if (existsSync(req.file.path)) {
  //      fs.unlink(req.file.path);
    }
  }
};
Är det vanligt att fs.rename() har problem att skriva över existerande filer än att skapa nya filer? 🤔

Mvh,
WKL.

<WKL:"En kodrad i taget!";/>

