Skillnad mellan dessa skärmar?

XFX Radeon RX 7700 XT Speedster QICK 319 Black Edition | AMD Ryzen R7 5700X | Noctua NH-D15 | Asus TUF Gaming B550-Plus | Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 3600MHz 4x8GB | Samsung 990 Pro 1TB | Corsair HX1000i | Fractal Design Define S | LG 27GL83A | Corsair K95 Platinum | Corsair Sabre RGB PRO Wireless | Corsair Void Elite Wireless
Sunix
Medlem ★
●
Bael
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Alexraptor
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
| Corsair Obsidian 1000D | AMD Ryzen 9 5950x 3.4 GHz(5 GHz boost) med Corsair iCue H170i Elite Capellix | Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero | G.Skill Trident Z neo, 2x16GB 3600MHz C16 | ROG Strix LC GeForce 3090 Ti 24GB | 1x Seagate FireCuda 520 1TB, 1x Samsung 850 EVO 250GB, 1x Samsung 970 EVO 1TB, 2x 1TB HDD, 1x Seagate Ironwolf 16TB HDD | Corsair AX860i | ASUS PG279Q & ASUS XG27AQM|