Skillnad mellan dessa skärmar?

Skillnad mellan dessa skärmar?

Hallå där

Ska köpa mig en ny skärm och bestämt mig för en Samsung G5 ultrawide. Hittade den på computersalg men till två olika pris?
Vad jag kan se är det samma skärm och båda är helt nya om jag inte missar att det står fyndvara någonstans?

https://www.computersalg.se/i/9574304/samsung-odyssey-g5-c34g...

https://www.computersalg.se/i/7043600/samsung-odyssey-g5-c34g...

Är det jag som är blind eller är det ingen skillnad på dom?

Kan det ha något med NTSC och PAL att göra, du får nog fråga butiken tror jag

C34G55TWWR drar 37W
C34G55TWWP drar 32.4 W

Skulle "gissa" på att den ena är en nyare revision, troligtvist C34G55TWWP då den är något strömsnålare och samsung själva inte säljer C34G55TWWR längre.

Skrivet av Alexraptor:

Skulle "gissa" på att den ena är en nyare revision, troligtvist C34G55TWWP då den är något strömsnålare och samsung själva inte säljer C34G55TWWR längre.

Aha det låter ju rimligt!
Tack för hjälpen 🙂

