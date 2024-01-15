Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Dator blir svart

Dator blir svart

Jag har stött på ett problem som är att datorskärmen blir svart efter att ha användit datorn i typ 2 min. Jag misstänker fel på grafikkortet eftersom detta händer när jag bytte hdmi sladd eller bytte skärm, testade i moderkortet också då felet inte uppstod. Har någon något tips på vad jag kan göra eller vad felet kan vara, Blir dyrt att köpa ett grafikkort

Ps. Har gtx 1080 ifall någon undrar

Låter mer som skärmen i din beskrivning..

Testa att använda din TV som skärm för att utesluta vad det kan vara..

42? Seven and a half million years and all you can come up with is 42?!
► FD Define R2 | Win10Pro | i7-3770K | Hyper212+ SP120PWM | P8P67 PRO | CML8GX3M2A1600C9 | 1080 Ti | AX750 | Asus VG27WQ | Eizo S2100 |► Raspberry Pi 3B | Osmc |► OnePlus 6 |

Behöver du starta om datorn för att lösa problemet? Snurrar fläktarna på grafikkortet?

Amd 2500+ AQXEA 0330 @ 2200mhz 220x10 | 2x256mb-1x512mb PC3200 | Powercolor x800Pro ViVo @ XT PE
Celeron 800 @ 920mhz 115x8 | 512mb PC 133 | Geforce 2 200MX

Jag har ungefär samma fel men det tar 20min-4tim innan det händer..

Följer din tråd...

