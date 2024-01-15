42? Seven and a half million years and all you can come up with is 42?!
► FD Define R2 | Win10Pro | i7-3770K | Hyper212+ SP120PWM | P8P67 PRO | CML8GX3M2A1600C9 | 1080 Ti | AX750 | Asus VG27WQ | Eizo S2100 |► Raspberry Pi 3B | Osmc |► OnePlus 6 |
Dator blir svart
xfade
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
42? Seven and a half million years and all you can come up with is 42?!
Maskaren
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Amd 2500+ AQXEA 0330 @ 2200mhz 220x10 | 2x256mb-1x512mb PC3200 | Powercolor x800Pro ViVo @ XT PE
Celeron 800 @ 920mhz 115x8 | 512mb PC 133 | Geforce 2 200MX
Tomviking
Medlem
●