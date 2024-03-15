Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

Galvaniskt separerat

Galvaniskt separerat

Hej,

När det kommer till galvanisk separation på en transformator t.ex. så förstår jag konceptet på grundnivå. Men i det här fallet så har jag snubblat över konceptet när det kommer till nätverks koppling.

Följande scenario. Det är en apparat som används inom vården, det ställs krav på att den ska vara galvanisk separerad nätverkskoppling, alltså ethernet sladd. Man har tidigare löst det genom att man använder WLAN men det är inte acceptabelt att inte kunna använda ethernet sladd om WLAN går ner. Ni behöver inte snöa in er på att det används inom vården då det finns massor med olika regler för tekniska prylar där.

Hur fungerar Galvanisk separation vid ethernet kabel?

Fiber bör väl vara det enklaste.

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Nästan alla ethernet-system har redan funktionell galvanisk separation, detta sköts med en signaltransformator och är antingen inbyggt direkt i kontakten som löds på kretskortet eller som en egen liten kapsel.

Ska man ha sann galvanisk isolation så är det egentligen samma princip men lite högre krav på avkoppling, skärm mm. Vill man vara riktigt trygg så är optisk fiber egentligen det "lättaste" sättet att lösa problemet iom det är sanna galvanisk isolering iom mediet är en isolator till att börja med.

Det finns utrustning som felaktigt byggs utan vettig signaltransformator men det förekommer nog nästan uteslutande i okunniga hemmabyggen eller typ snik-Wish-byggen där det är skitsamma om kund får något som saknar galvanisk isolering eller får en påse med sand.

Förutom fiber är optokopplare en vanlig metod inom elektronik. Det är optisk spegling och man återskapar den elektriska signalen på andra sidan omkopplaren.

Fiber som många sagt är nog bästa lösningen i många fall.

Så om man inte har det i själva apparaten så kan man ha någon typ av signaltransformator mellan två ethernet kablar?
Apparat -> ethernetkabel -> signaltransformator -> ethernetkabel -> uttag i väggen.

Ethernet använder sig av en transformator. Det är redan galvaniskt årskilt från kretsarna. Men en jordad RJ45 är inte det.

Två mediakonverterare och en multimode-patch är väll annars det enklaste om man vill ha 100% separation med avstånd.

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Det uppfyller nog inte kraven med skärmning ordentligt i medicinsk miljö. En korrekt ethernetport löser dock problemet även med en vanlig ethernetkabel. (Det sitter som sagt redan signaltransformatorer i ethernetportar). Det centrala är att veta om det är funktionell eller sanna galvanisk isolation som krävs.

Brukar lösa det med fiber.
"Central" Switch -> Fiber -> Accesswitch i lokalen som ska vara separerad -> Ethernet till klient/utrustning.
Sen om man vill använda en fiberkonverter eller sätta t.ex en 8portars switch beror ju lite på hur behovet ser ut.

Om du vill använda fiber så har du lite olika alternativ.

Kolla först om utrustningen du ska ansluta redan har stöd för fiber. Om det är ett vanligt förekommande krav på den här sortens utrustning kanske det redan finns! Det kan hända att det finns plats för en "SFP"-modul som du kan plugga in i utrustningen. Det är en liten modul som innehåller all optik och elektronik för att sända data över fiber.

Om utrustningen inte har fiberstöd så kan du köpa till en mediakonverterare. Det är en liten burk som man kopplar till ström, som har vanlig 1000BASE-T (koppar-Ethernet) på ena ändan och en SFP-plats eller fast fiber-optik i andra ändan.

För att ansluta den till nätet är det samma sak, antingen har du en switch som stödjer fiber eller SFP-moduler och kopplar in rakt av, eller så kör du en mediakonverterare.

Det finns även små switchar med SFP-stöd som du kan sätta direkt i lokalen, där du upplänkar till resten av nätet med koppar, men kan koppla fler än en pryl till med genom att den har flera SFP-portar.

