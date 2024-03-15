Forum Spel Övrigt om datorspel Tråd

Är Minecraft, quake?

Avstängd

Är Minecraft, quake?

Är Minecraft, quake?

Medlem

Va?

Avstängd

Det är ju quake ingame mapeditor

Medlem
Skrivet av klockish:

Det är ju quake ingame mapeditor

Va?

Medlem

Jag hänger inte heller riktigt med.
Finns väl ingen mapeditor för Quake där man kan springa runt och placera ut saker i första person?

Minecraft är dessutom skrivet i Java eller (C#?) beroende på vilken version du spelar.
Quake är nästan helt uteslutande C förutom deras egna påhittade skriptspråk.

Visa signatur

www.fckdrm.com - DRM år 2024? Ha pyttsan.

Avstängd

Det är samma spel, han MArkus vill ju dessutom avgöra alla beslut genom quake3 matcher vilket inte förvånar mig för Minecraft är quake

Medlem
Skrivet av klockish:

Det är samma spel, han MArkus vill ju dessutom avgöra alla beslut genom quake3 matcher vilket inte förvånar mig för Minecraft är quake

Alltså, vad har du rökt, hallucinerar du?

Medlem
Skrivet av dlq84:

Alltså, vad har du rökt, hallucinerar du?

Det är ingen idé att ifrågasätta, Minecraft ÄR quake.

Visa signatur

7800X3D//4090

Medlem

Vad är det som händer? Har du fått en stroke? Behöver du hjälp?

Visa signatur

Intel Core i7 6850K 3,6 GHz 15MB @ 4,7GHz kyld med Noctua NH-U9S på MSI X99A Raider
Corsair Vengence LPX 64GB (8x8GB) DDR4 3000MHz @ 3200 MHz
2x MSI GeForce GTX 1080 8GB Aero OC i SLI
HyperX Predator 480GB M.2 och 4x Samsung 750-Series 250Gb i raid 0
Oculus Cv1. Win10 pro

Medlem
Skrivet av drefk2000:

Vad är det som händer? Har du fått en stroke? Behöver du hjälp?

Med den retoriken bör du vara beredd att göra upp saken på Q3DM17!

Visa signatur

7800X3D//4090

Medlem

Hatar när det händer att jag trodde jag satt o railgibbade i Q3 men så fick jag en creeper Sssssss:ande i röven

Visa signatur

https://www.artstation.com/gurratell

Medlem
Skrivet av klockish:

Det är samma spel, han MArkus vill ju dessutom avgöra alla beslut genom quake3 matcher vilket inte förvånar mig för Minecraft är quake

Du kanske borde dela med dig av infon till din langare, det verkar vara otroligt starka grejer.

Visa signatur

Main
MOBO: Gigabyte B550M DS3H, CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600, RAM: 2x16B @ 3600MHz, GPU: RADEON RX5700 Flashat till XT, SSD: WD BLACK SN750 SE 1TB nVME, 2x1TB Sata SSD Chassi, : Fractal Design Node 804, PSU: Corsair RM1000e, Skärm: Philips 27M1N3500LS.

Medlem
Skrivet av klockish:

Är Minecraft, quake?

Nej

Medlem
Skrivet av Squallie:

Nej

men det är ju samma spel har jag fått lära mig idag

Medlem

Ja, det stämmer att Minecraft är Quake.
Faktiskt är det så att dom flesta sakerna som är helt olika saker egentligen är samma saker, men man ger dom olika namn så det ska kännas som det finns flera olika saker trots att allting är samma saker.

Medlem

gör alla mina quake banor i minecraft ctf

Medlem

Jag heter Elnour

Medlem
Visa signatur

Send me out... with a bang.

Medlem

Kollade igenom TS forumhistorik och ser inget direkt mönster sedan tidigare. Detta sticker ut.

@klockish Mår du bra?

Visa signatur

Windows 11 Pro | Intel i7 8700 | ASUS Prime Z370-P | Corsair 16GB 3000MHz | ASUS GTX 1080 | Fractal Design Define S | Corsair RM750x | Hyper 212 EVO

Medlem
Visa signatur

På Internet sedan 1997.

Medlem
Skrivet av firstofmay:

Med den retoriken bör du vara beredd att göra upp saken på Q3DM17!

XD

Medlem
Skrivet av klockish:

Är Minecraft, quake?

Det är frågan.

Medlem

the truth is out

Medlem

Vad du än gör, sätt dig inte bakom ratten.

Visa signatur

Main>> Lancool II Mesh | B550 Aorus Elite V2 | 5800X | NH-D15 | 2x16GB @ 3800c16 | RTX 3060 Ti | 2TB SSD | Corsair RM850x
HIDs>> Y27q-20 + 2x G27q-20 1440p | Model O @ QcK+ | ROG Claymore | Arctis Pro Wireless | Audioengine A5+ Misc>> Pixel 7a
HTPC>> Antec Fusion Remote | i5-6600K | GTX 1050 Ti | 8GB | 240GB SSD + NAS | Sony STR-DN860 | Samsung UE60KS7005
Server/NAS>> MS G8 @ TrueNAS SCALE | E3-1260L | 16GB | 4x3TB Z1 + 240GB SSD  pfSense>> KingNovy J4125 | 6x i225-V B3

Medlem

Lämna aldrig datorn olåst...

Medlem

Kan nån snäll människa skapa en poll på om Minecraft är Quake och sätt den på förstasidan?

Redaktionschef
Skrivet av D34D_L33T:

Kan nån snäll människa skapa en poll på om Minecraft är Quake och sätt den på förstasidan?

Snart i en Snabbkoll nära dig!

Medlem
Skrivet av drefk2000:

Vad är det som händer? Har du fått en stroke? Behöver du hjälp?

Skrivet av BM-Mods:

Du kanske borde dela med dig av infon till din langare, det verkar vara otroligt starka grejer.

Skrivet av Joppis:

Kollade igenom TS forumhistorik och ser inget direkt mönster sedan tidigare. Detta sticker ut.

@klockish Mår du bra?

Att istället för att bemöta sakfrågan ifrågasätta TS välbefinnande tyder på att den har en poäng. OM minecraft inte är Quake varför finns det då en FOV-setting som heter Quake Pro?

Schackmatt doubters!

Skrivet av Enviro:

Snart i en Snabbkoll nära dig!

Den här tråden är helt klart material för veckans helgsnack.

Visa signatur

7800X3D//4090

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo

Sluttrollat!

Visa signatur

 | PM:a Moderatorerna | Kontaktformuläret | Geeks Discord |
Testpilot, Skribent, Moderator & Geeks Gaming Huvudadmin

