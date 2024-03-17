Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Playstation 5 Pro får ny uppskalningsteknik

Playstation 5 Pro får ny uppskalningsteknik

Nya tekniska uppgifter har läckt om Sonys uppgraderade Playstation 5-modell.

Läs hela artikeln här

Observera att samma trivselregler gäller i kommentarstrådarna som i övriga forumet och att brott mot dessa kan leda till avstängning. Kontakta redaktionen om du vill uppmärksamma fel i artikeln eller framföra andra synpunkter.

Medlem

45% är typ ingenting.. 30FPS är alltså fortfarande målet med något 1-3FPS bättre 1%..

Glöm 8k spelande med detta lilla lyft =P

6600>7800 är väl runt 45% lyft?

Medlem
Men var det logiskt att förvänta dig att 8k skulle vara aktuellt? En PS5 kostar mindre än bara ett löst 4070 som inte duger till 4k 60fps med RT. Lite skevt. Upplösnings hetsen är helt bannanas nuförtiden.

Medlem
"Why join the navy if you can be a pirate?" - Steve Jobs

Testpilot

Det är väldigt kul o se att konsoler börjar bli såpass kapabla, däremot undrar jag vart Sony tänkt placera prislappen för denna. Om spelkonsoler börjar krypa mycket närmare 10 000 kronor vet jag inte om det kommer bli hållbart i längden, speciellt för den breda massan.

Visa signatur

R < ROG G17 | R9 5900HX | 32GB 3200 MHz | RTX 3070 >

G < R9 5900X | 32GB 2666MHz | ROG RTX 3090 Ti >

B < RK96 | VGN K75 Pro | Deathadder V2 Pro >

Medlem
Absolut inte, många konsolspelare förväntar sig just 8K 60FPS från PS5 pro.

Medlem
Sony har ju tidigare sagt att de är förvirrade över att folk är villiga att lägga $799-1200 på nya iPhones varje/vartannat år men drar strecket på $499 max för en konsol.

12900K | 32GB 6000 DDR5 | 3090 FE | PG259QN | Z790 Gaming X AX | SF750 | O11 Mini

Medlem
Som vilka då?
Jag förväntar mig 4K 60FPS som dom inte leva upp till...

YouTube-kanal: https://youtube.com/@rewoXofficial

Medlem
Ja, Sony gillar jämförelse med SmartPhone.
När en del kunder kritiserade att deras smart TV blev ibland dumma efter 2-3 år p.g.a appar började krascha eller inte längre fick uppdateringar så svarade Sony att det var samma med SmartPhone och att folk bytte väl telefon då.
Det lät som att han som representerade Sony menade man behövde byta TV lika ofta som man byter mobil som en lösning till detta icke problem.

Visa signatur

Ryzen 5 7600- 4070S- Alienware AW2724DM- LCD2C
MacBook Pro M1
Everybody has a plan until they get their mouthgard punched out of the ring in the first round!

Medlem
Vänta, ska redovisa alla kommenterar konsolspelarna förväntade sig av PS5 och sedan PS5-pro.

Ge mig 5år så kanske jag har samlat hela internets kommentarer ang denna hajp.

Men sen är jag duktigt på att Google, se så enkelt det är att Google:
https://www.google.se/search?q=ps5+pro+8k+120fps&sca_esv=4cf8...

4k 120fps och 8k 60fps har konsolspelarna hajpat upp PS5-pro till, vilket är löjligt.

Verkligheten= 900P utdraget till 1440P, för 60fps, med blyga mellaninställningar på texturerna.

Exakt, jag håller med dig.. Sony kommer inte hålla vad dom lovar ang prestanda/kvalitet.

Medlem

En ganska svag uppdatering, förväntade mig lite mer än dubbla raster prestandan.

Sen är det ju ett problem också att ifall man köper PS5 Pro så får man vänta på patchar av spelmakarna till nuvarande spel innan man ens får ut något av konsolen och det kan ta tid.

Visa signatur

i9-12900K | Z690 HERO | RTX 3080 | PG279QM 240Hz | 32GB DDR5 | H150i ELITE | PSU 1200W | SN850 2TB | SSD 1TB | HDD 1TB | WIN 11 | Meshify 2 Black | Kringutrustning: Logitech MX Keys | Razer Naga Pro | Razer Nari Ultimate
TV: LG 65" OLED65C8 | PS5 & Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, Series X & Xbox Wireless Headset & Elite Series 2

Testpilot
Och jag är förvirrad över Sonys förvirring här ärligt talat.

En telefon är så mycket mer än en spelkonsol;
Det är en kamera, ett kommunikationsverktyg, portalen till omvärlden i allmänhet för de allra flesta då persondatorer ersatts i många folkhem. Det är även en spelkonsol i viss utsträckning.

Jag ser inte några några konstigheter gällande att folk spenderar upp emot 10 - 15 000 kronor på en sak de använder potentiellt timtals dagligen, till mer eller mindre allt som berör vardagen. Kontra en enhet som exklusivt används för en sak, och endast på fritiden med begränsat antal timmar en given vecka för de flesta.

Visa signatur

R < ROG G17 | R9 5900HX | 32GB 3200 MHz | RTX 3070 >

G < R9 5900X | 32GB 2666MHz | ROG RTX 3090 Ti >

B < RK96 | VGN K75 Pro | Deathadder V2 Pro >

Medlem
Jobbet/firman betalar gärna mobilen som sedan tappar på sin höjd 50% av värdet efter 3 år. Byter man oftare än så kan man tjäna pengar på bytet!

För mig är 6000 SEK på lön efter skatt exakt samma kostnad som en mobil för 15000 SEK innan skatt.

Tror Sony är helt lite fel ute om de tror att folk köper mobiler för egna pengar.

På sin höjd gäller abonnemang/avbetalning med mobilen "på köpet" för privatpersoner.

Medlem
Väldigt off topic: Kalla mig teknikfientlig om du vill, men hur kan man göra sig så beroende av en liten teknikpryl att man i stort sett behöver den för att överleva? Ditt uttryck 'portalen till omvärlden' är det jag syftar på. Blir nu nyfiken på hurpass handikappad människan och samhället skulle bli om vi plötsligt stod där utan tillgång till smartphones.

Medlem

Har insett med PS5 att Playstation och liknande konsol så gott som helt ointressant.
Ska det vara konsol krä ävs det nå gimmicky som typ Nintendo gör.
Switch var perfekt men ersattes av steam deck.
Xbox och playstation känns bara som sunkiga, låsta datorer.
Det ljusnar ju också att MS So y insett detta så spelen släpps på PC också.
PCMR 🤘

Visa signatur

🇸🇪 VR Sverige Discord server - Svensk VR Community
https://discord.com/invite/avnhs6mgjc

Medlem
Skillnaden är väl just i hur ofta man köper dem. Det är inget ovanligt att folk köper tre telefoner under en konsols livslängd, och varje telefon kostar 2-3 gånger mer än konsolen.

Dock skulle jag nog säga att mobiltelefonen är bland den mest effektivt marknadsförda produkt som finns då folk spenderar så mycket pengar så ofta trots att relativt få faktiskt utnyttjar vad de dyrare telefonerna erbjuder på ett vettigt sätt. Trots att det är en mycket viktig enhet i våra liv så tycker jag ändå man lurat i folk att känna mycket större behov än de egentligen har, utan att egentligen göra något oetiskt. Mycket välskött.

Medlem
Du har helt rätt att ”folk”. Tänkte mer det var en icke-fråga här på swec där man är lite intresserad.
PS4 Pro och Xbox One X är juh just ett resultat där en revamp för breda massan innehöll ”nyheter”, när dom i själva verket var ”fixen” på en drös av marknasförings lögner i början av generations släppet. Detta är business all over. PS5 Pro kommer att vara svaret på allt som vanliga PS5 utlovat.

Men det klirrade väll gött i kassan av att kunna dela upp en generation på 2 konsoler. När PS3 var ny klagade Sony att det var en grov förlust på varje maskin för den var för dyr o bygga. Specielt när amerikanska militären byggde server kluster av dem… med det uppenbara scenariot att inte handla spel o lootlådor 🫣

Visa signatur

Macifierad militant mactivist....
"Why join the navy if you can be a pirate?" - Steve Jobs

Medlem

Men är den så pass kraftfull så tycker jag 10.000 är rimligt och då uppgraderar jag till den. Visst förstår jag att prislappen skrämmer iväg vanliga barnfamiljen men PRO är ändå lyx varianten och inget som ”behövs”. Ungefär som att ett 4090 inte är för gemene man eller kvinna.

Visa signatur

Här sitter jag och känner in rummet och spelar dataspel.

Medlem

45% mer prestanda då får man alltså lite över 40fps i spel som körs i 30 på dagens konsol. Låter fint.

Hur kunde vi vara så beroende av papper 1956? Tänk om det slutade existera? Varför övergav vi runstenar de var mycket mer pålitliga ju. 😉

Men jag förstår dig det kanske känns riskabelt att lägga alla ägg i en korg, men skulle alla smartphones och fabrikerna som gör dom en dag explodera. Hade det nog blivit jobbigt en period men mycket går lösa med datorer. Sen finns ju penna och papper kvar.

Visa signatur

Ryzen 5 7600
Rx 6650xt
32Gb

Medlem
Utan Apple Pay, ICA-app, SL-app, BankID (inkl. ID-kort) och Bank-app, så blir vardagen betydligt jobbigare.

Samhället är beroende av Internet 24/7 numera, där mobilen är länken för många.

Att bankkontor har försvunnit och att många företag vägrar kontanter har påskyndat processen.

Medlem
Man aktar sig ju för att använda jobbmobilen privat. Numera är jag inte främmande för att casha av mobilen. Det beror helt och hållet vilken deal man får.

Medlem
Folk får väl förvänta sig vad de vill. Förstår man inte att 8K är 4x4K så blir det lätt så.

Här på Sweclockers finns ett större kunnande.

Visa signatur

Windows 11 Pro | Intel i7 8700 | ASUS Prime Z370-P | Corsair 16GB 3000MHz | ASUS GTX 1080 | Fractal Design Define S | Corsair RM750x | Hyper 212 EVO

Medlem
Det är mjukvaran som siktar på en viss fps, inte hårdvaran. Säger det eftersom detta verkar vara ett generellt genomgående feltänk hos många...

Citat:

Glöm 8k spelande med detta lilla lyft =P

8k är förvisso jättenisch så det är rätt whatever; men denna nyhet stärker ju faktiskt ryktet om att Sony öppnar upp för 8K output.

Citat:

6600>7800 är väl runt 45% lyft?

Snarare 100%.

Medlem
Det handlar väl snarare om att när folk här på Swec läser "8k" så får de för sig att det dels handlar om rendering i native 8k och dels att det rör sig om alla spel.

Båda dessa idéer är förstås helt uppåt väggarna.

Medlem
Vem då? Och var är din TV / skärm som kör i 8k?
Målet nu för konsolerna skulle jag säga är 4k 60 fps.
8k är knappast målet ens för PS6.

Medlem

Får intrycket Sony försöker förlänga livstiden för PS5 med en sådan här stor uppdatering.
Är väl inte direkt någon killer ps6 feature som ligger och kokar? Konsolen är inte heller jailbreakad i någon större omfattning.

Visa signatur

How do 'Do Not Walk on the Grass' signs get there ?

Medlem
Sluta trolla, finna väldigt få spel till PS5 som kör 30FPS ens nu.

Med tanke på hur gnälligt det är när denna nyhet är väldigt positiv så hade det nog kvittat om konsolen varit varit en superdator.

Att vi får bland annat ett stort steg för RT prestanda är bara det riktigt bra för framtiden.

Medlem
TV-paneler med 8K är inte ovanliga och kliver stadigt ner i pris. Dataskärmar med 8K är dock fortfarande en nischprodukt och är snuskigt dyrt.

Men jag hoppas verkligen de satsar på att lösa 4K 60fps först utan uppskattningar istället för att gå mot 8K <30 fps.

Medlem

Men namnet…pisser?

Visa signatur

Intel i9-12900K | Asus STRIX Z690-I | 32 GB DDR5-6400 CL30 | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX | WD Black SN850 1 TB
Asus ROG Loki SFX-L 750W | SSUPD Meshlicious | Arctic Cooling Freezer II 280 | Alienware AW3423DWF

Medlem

Då det känns som det glöms bort med tiden så marknadsfördes PS5 iallafall inledningsvis som en 8K konsol dessutom:

Övre högra hörnet om det är svårt att se på bilden.

Sen var det aldrig realistiskt då Sony gjort så även tidigare generationer.

Visa signatur

Huvuddator: 7800X3D, 2x16GB G.Skill Flare X5 6000MHz CL30, Asus B650E-F, KFA2 RTX 4090 SG, 6TB NVMe/SATA SSD, 42" LG OLED C3 Evo
Spellaptop: Asus ROG Strix G15, 6800H, 16GB, RTX 3070Ti, 1TB NVMe
Övrigt: Dell XPS 13 modell 9310, Apple Macbook Air M1 8GB samt Samsung Galaxy S7 FE, Steam Deck
Dammsamlare: PS5, Switch och Xbox One X
Folda för Sweclockers! https://www.sweclockers.com/forum/trad/1348460-faq-kom-igang-...

Medlem
Jag skulle tro att de allra flesta köper sina mobiler med abonnemang. Inte många får dem gratis av jobbet. Kanske om man jobbar med IT och tjänar bra men vanliga lärare, sjuksköterskor, affärsbiträden, call center personal, bussförare, socionomer, skolkockar osv har inte sådana förmåner vad jag vet.

Jag tror tyvärr PS5 PRO landar på ca 10k och inte pengar jag känner jag kan lägga. Hoppas den blir som PS5 men tveksam till det.

Visa signatur

Asus B650 TUF, Ryzen 7600X, 32GB 6000mhz DDR5, Corsair RM1000X, Powercolor 6900XT Red Devil Ultimate, 360mm Corsair AIO, MSI Velox 100P Airflow. Kingston KC3000 M.2.

