Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Digitus - KVM Switch 2-Portar Dual Display 4K DisplayPort

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Digitus - KVM Switch 2-Portar Dual Display 4K DisplayPort

Säljer en KVM-switch som aldrig kom till användning.

Gränssnitt
2 x DisplayPort-ingång, 2 x ljud/mikrofon, 2 x ljudutmatning mini-jack, 2 x tangentbord (USB)/mus (USB) Type A, 4 x DisplayPort-ingång, 4 x USB 2.0 Type B

https://www.dustin.se/product/5011326810/kvm-switch-2-portar-...

Läs hela annonsen här

Visa signatur

Fractal Design Define S | Corsair RM750x | ASUS ROG STRIX Z270H | Intel i7 7700K | ASUS GTX 1080 Strix | Noctua NH-D15 | Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB 3200mhz | Samsung 850 EVO 500GB | Seagate Barracuda Green 2TB

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara