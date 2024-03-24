Spana in alla fyndtips från Amazon Spring Deals!
Bygga ljudisolerar innerväggar?

Bygga ljudisolerar innerväggar?

Hej,

Efter över 10 år så har jag börjat trötta med att ha många serverdator som låter över 40-60 DB och jag sitter bara 20 cm från dom, och känner att jag börja mår dåligt över det sen så kan jag heller inte koppla in mina svindyra nätverksswitchar då dom låter har turbin fläktar och låter mer än gammal dammsugare.

Kom och tänka på när jag såg denna bild att man kanske inte behöver skruva fast plåten delen på golvet eller taket så slippar man göra skador på lgh.

Hur skulle ni gjort och vad skulle den bästa lösningen vara?

Står även att den skulle kunna ta över hela 52 Db det skulle vart underbart om det gick att lösa.
https://www.hornbach.se/projekt/att-tanka-pa-ljudisolera-inne...

Nästa "problem" blir värme bakom väggen...

Vad har du för saker? Är allt i rack?

mmm lite så, du löser ett problem och skapar ett betydligt större... En ljudhuv med fläktar kostar ju tyvärr skjortan också. Förr kunde man få en printerhuv av jobbet modell gigantisk men matrisskrivare är inte så superpoppis längre...

