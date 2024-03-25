Spana in alla fyndtips från Amazon Spring Deals!
Miniräknare som du använder! (programerbara eller inte)

Miniräknare som du använder! (programerbara eller inte)

Har en kompis som använder HP-räknare. Han har dessutom en imponerande fin samling kvalitetsräknare! (kanske bästa samlingen i Sverige)

Den räknare jag använder är en Casio från 1981-82. Behövde för ett par veckor sedan putsa strömbrytarens kontaktbleck som hade oxiderat, och nu fortsätter den fungera som den gjort i 22-23 år. Bra serviceintervall!

har en likadan som har varit en god trotjänare tills ti-83+ dök upp

"Resistance is futile."

- Georg Ohm

NZXT H510 Flow MSI B450 Tomahawk MAX
 AMD Ryzen 5800X3D RX 7900XTX Kingston Fury 64GB

Använder fortfarande min gamla TI-83 som hängt med sen gymnasiet, dvs 1999. Bytte batterier för några månader sedan, det var nog 5 år sedan förra gången.

Den används så gott som dagligen när jag jobbar hemifrån.

Visa signatur

|| SWECLOCKERS.COM || oskar@sweclockers.com || OSkar000.se || Fototråden ||
|| Gundeman || Bartonofix || GundemanX2 || Obelinux || Nexofix || Filofix || Ircofix ||
|| Tillse att hjärnan är inkopplad innan fingrarna vidrör tangentbordet ||
|| D300 | D700 | 24/2,8 | 28/2,8 | 35/2 | 50/1,8 | 55/2,8 | 85/1,8 | 105/2,5 | 200/4 | 300/4,5 | 10-20 | 24-70/2,8 | 75-150/3,5 | 80-200/2,8 ||

När jag pluggade fick vi inte ha programmerbara miniräknare så jag skaffade mig en Casio Fx-82es Plus. Den används väääldigt sällan nu för tiden då jag har miniräknare inbyggt i app-launchern på datorn.

:(){ :|:& };:

🏊🏻‍♂️   🚴🏻‍♂️   🏃🏻‍♂️   ☕

Får det lov att vara en kaffe?

