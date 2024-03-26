Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Hjälp med dator till estetiskt medveten 11-åring

Hjälp med dator till estetiskt medveten 11-åring

11-åringen har fastnat för chassit i den här datorkombinationen, som jag här fått hjälp att plocka ihop. Undrar ändå om någon kunde kika på den, och se dels om ni tycker något bör bytas ut i allmänhet (för att annat är bättre, och kanske gärna den del som har 99 dagars leveranstid). Dels skulle det inte skada om jag kunde komma lite billigare undan, men vill samtidigt inte var dumsnål. Fortnite är nog det mest krävande ungen behöver kunna spela, och det är bra om datorn i sig inte för alltför mycket oljud.

https://www.inet.se/datorbygge/b1492969/gavagai

Det skulle ju gå att föreslå ett annat liknande chassi också, men jag tror att det blir svårt att sälja in. Det måste vara väldigt likt i så fall, eller ännu coolare i samma stil.

Medlem

Grafikkortet är från förra generationen och lär aldrig komma i lager igen. Byt till RX 7600 eller liknande.
Kan för lite om chassin men känns lite dyrt, kan finnas billigare om nån annan här känner till.

Medlem

Ett par uppgraderingar jag tycker känns värda.

https://www.inet.se/produkt/6903699/seasonic-focus-gx-750w

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5413653/asus-geforce-rtx-4060-8gb...

Går att spara lite på moderkortet.

https://www.inet.se/produkt/1903378/asus-prime-b550m-a-csm

Den här SSD:n är både snabbare och klart billigare.

https://www.inet.se/produkt/4305264/kingston-fury-renegade-m-...

Medlem

https://www.inet.se/datorbygge/b1505102/11k

Chassit käkar dock upp stor del av bygget, inte bara i sitt pris utan i moderkorts krav också.

AMD Ryzen 5(Zen3) @4891|Asus Prime|Corsair 2x16 RGB PRO 3200C16 @3800C18|Intel Arc LE @2740MHz|Seasonic Focus| Thermaltake mATX kub|Arctic freezer II| NVMe SSD PCIE 3.0x2 Kingston A1000 1500/1000 + 2,5" HDD Toshiba 1TB & Samsung 1TB i RAID 0.

Medlem

Chassi förslag som påminner
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6911761/zalman-p30-vit
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6906323/phanteks-xt-view-vit
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6905656/montech-sky-two-vit

Sen kan ni komplettera med EK fläktar med Rgb, skulle tydligen vara 50% rabatt under Inet megaclick på torsdag.

Skrivet av gavagai:

11-åringen har fastnat för chassit i den här datorkombinationen, som jag här fått hjälp att plocka ihop.

Tänk bara på att systemet kommer se ut ungefär så här när det är byggt:
https://youtu.be/dlPMiuT-A_8?t=822

Inte alls lika flashigt som på produktbilderna från chassit, bara så du/ni inte blir besvikna.

Skrivet av PointMan:

Tänk bara på att systemet kommer se ut ungefär så här när det är byggt:
https://youtu.be/dlPMiuT-A_8?t=822

Inte alls lika flashigt som på produktbilderna från chassit, bara så du/ni inte blir besvikna.

Eller så här med ledarna igång..

