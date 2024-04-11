Budgivning: Asus GT730 4xHDMI, Portreplikator Fujitsu NPR44

Asus GT730 med 4xHDMI samt 2GB DDR5.

asus gt730-4h-sl-2gd5

https://www.asus.com/se/motherboards-components/graphics-card...

Pris: Bud

USB Type-C Port Replicator 2

Model: NPR44

Anslutningar:

HDMI

Displayport

VGA

RJ45

1x Type-C - 15 W

1x Type-C - Up to 60 W (PD v.2.0-1.1) power output to client or 4.5 W input

3 x USB-3 portar

3,5 mm för externt ljud

Läs mer här:

https://www.fujitsu.com/emeia/products/computing/peripheral/a...

Pris: Bud

Utgångspris är satt till 150 kr, och menas då per produkt.

Vid behov av frakt så betalar köparen denna.

