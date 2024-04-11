Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Budgivning: Asus GT730 4xHDMI, Portreplikator Fujitsu NPR44

Medlem

Budgivning: Asus GT730 4xHDMI, Portreplikator Fujitsu NPR44

Asus GT730 med 4xHDMI samt 2GB DDR5.
asus gt730-4h-sl-2gd5
https://www.asus.com/se/motherboards-components/graphics-card...

Pris: Bud

USB Type-C Port Replicator 2
Model: NPR44

Anslutningar:
HDMI
Displayport
VGA
RJ45
1x Type-C - 15 W
1x Type-C - Up to 60 W (PD v.2.0-1.1) power output to client or 4.5 W input
3 x USB-3 portar
3,5 mm för externt ljud

Läs mer här:
https://www.fujitsu.com/emeia/products/computing/peripheral/a...

Pris: Bud

Utgångspris är satt till 150 kr, och menas då per produkt.
Vid behov av frakt så betalar köparen denna.

Läs hela annonsen här

Testpilot

@skogis91

Öppnar med 150kr + frakt för NPR44 då

1
