Budgivning: Asus GT730 4xHDMI, Portreplikator Fujitsu NPR44

skogis91
Medlem
●
Asus GT730 med 4xHDMI samt 2GB DDR5.
asus gt730-4h-sl-2gd5
https://www.asus.com/se/motherboards-components/graphics-card...
Pris: Bud
USB Type-C Port Replicator 2
Model: NPR44
Anslutningar:
HDMI
Displayport
VGA
RJ45
1x Type-C - 15 W
1x Type-C - Up to 60 W (PD v.2.0-1.1) power output to client or 4.5 W input
3 x USB-3 portar
3,5 mm för externt ljud
Läs mer här:
https://www.fujitsu.com/emeia/products/computing/peripheral/a...
Pris: Bud
Utgångspris är satt till 150 kr, och menas då per produkt.
Vid behov av frakt så betalar köparen denna.
Öppnar med 150kr + frakt för NPR44 då
R < ROG G17 | R9 5900HX | 32GB 3200 MHz | RTX 3070 >
G < R9 5900X | 32GB 2666MHz | ROG RTX 3090 Ti >
B < RK96 | VGN K75 Pro | Deathadder V2 Pro >
Copyright © 1999–2024 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.