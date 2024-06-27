Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony WF-1000XM5

Har ett par XM5 som använts väldigt sparsamt och som nu blir helt onödiga iom min övergång till Airpods igen

De köptes från Webhallen 2023-11-15 för 3 490 SEK och jag lade även till "Webhallen CarePack", självklart finns kvitto att få digitalt om så önskas. Alla öronsnäckor finns med, fodral, USB-kabel och dokumentation. Jag har rengjort dem ordentligt, dock är själva fodralet lite slitet (se bilderna) efter att ha legat i fickor med andra saker samtidigt.

Kan skickas eller hämtas upp i Linköping.

Ser gärna budgivning bland kommentarerna.

Mvh,

Nytt bud: 1 000 kr +frakt
Nytt bud: 1 200 kr + frakt
Nytt bud: 1 300 kr + frakt
Nytt bud: 1 400 kr + frakt
Tack! Samtliga bud är noterade, jag tänker att vi låter den snurra på framåt eftermiddagen/kvällen

Nytt bud: 1 500 kr + frakt
Nytt bud: 1 600 kr + frakt
