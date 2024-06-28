Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Hjälp med att välja rätt komponenter.

Hjälp med att välja rätt komponenter.

Tja, jag är ny i detta forum och har under en period strugglat med att vet vad jag ska köpa och inte.
Jag vill köpa en ny CPU och moderkort. Så mycket vet jag. Men mitt moderkort är nog för gammalt för dem nya generationerna. Jag har en Intel i7 8700k. Jag funderar på att köpa kanske ett Intel Core i7 14700K 3.4 GHz 61MB. Men jag vill veta ett moderkort som passar både min nuvarande CPU och även det nya. Jag vet att jag måste välja DDR4 kort med tanke på mina ram minnen. Är det något mer jag måste tänka på? Vad skulle vara ett passande moderkort för en sådana CPU. Jag har kollat lite på MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk, funkar det? Jag tar glatt emot alla svar jag kan få Tack.

Vad har du för budget?

Vad har du för DDR4 minnen idag, storlek och hastighet?

1. Intel Core i7 8700k och Intel Core i7 14700K kan inte vara i samma moderkort
2. Intel Core i7 14700K är inget vidare att köra med DDR4 minnen och valen av moderkort är otroligt smalt "bara" för att spara in någon tusenlapp på att behålla gamla och antagligen slöa DDR4 minnen.
3. Moderkortet du nämner är för AMD AM4 plattformen.
4. Vassaste CPU'n du "kanske" kan ha i ditt moderkort är i9 9900k beroende på vilket moderkort du har, en begagnad i9 9900k är fortfarande en otroligt kompentent CPU, verkar kosta runt 2000kr begagnat och presterar som Ryzen 5 5600/5600x i spel där det faktiskt när det finns vissa deals är möjligt att köpa både ett AM4 moderkort + ryzen 5 5600 för samma pris som en begagnad i9 9900k så där är det helt enkelt en hårfin gräns innan det blir sjukt ovärt att uppgradera i ditt nuvarande moderkort.

Tack för sjukt snabba svar. Jag har en budget på kanske, max 5-7 tusen kronor. Om jag förstår rätt så verkar det som att mitt skit är skit. Kanske är bättre att bara byta ut båda två till något bättre som funkar bra ihop? Jag har 2st 32gb ram 3200 DDR4. Börjar 4an bli såpas gammal?

Skrivet av William001:

Tack för sjukt snabba svar. Jag har en budget på kanske, max 5-7 tusen kronor. Om jag förstår rätt så verkar det som att mitt skit är skit. Kanske är bättre att bara byta ut båda två till något bättre som funkar bra ihop? Jag har 2st 32gb ram 3200 DDR4. Börjar 4an bli såpas gammal?

Nej, men för 5-7 tusen får du inget jättebra.

Vad har du för moderkort?

Det du vill göra går tyvär inte, men här är en lista med kompatibel hårdvara till den processorn du vill köpa,

moderkort
https://www.proshop.se/Moderkort/ASUS-PRIME-Z790-P-V2-Moderko...

processor
https://www.proshop.se/CPU/Intel-Core-i7-14700K-Raptor-Lake-S...

ddr5 ram
https://www.proshop.se/RAM/Corsair-Vengeance-DDR5-6000-32GB-C...

processorkylare/fläkt
https://www.proshop.se/CPU-flaektar/Arctic-Freezer-36-Black-C...

Okej, jag har ett ASUS PRIME B360M-A

Inget bra alls. Men av de moderkort och den processorn du länka. Att köpa dem två och byta in i datorn ska alltså inte vara några problem? Måste även köpa till kylfläkten också eftersom det inte ingick i processorn.

Måste inte köpa nytt nätaggregat eller så?

@William001:
Jag tror det är bättre att börja med:
1. Vad vill du uppnå?
2. Vad har du? (8700K, B360M-A, 2x32GB RAM, grafikkort?, lagring?, nätaggregat?, chassi?, skärm?)
3. Budget? (5-7k)

Varför vill du byta just processor?

Ditt moderkort stödjer inte 11/12/13/14-serierna från Intel

Bara AMD har moderkort som har nära så långt stöd

Om du är ute efter att köpa nytt skulle jag tro att AM5 är en vettig plattform att sikta på med din budget, då kan du byta till en ny processor om flera år och fortfarande ha samma moderkort

Skrivet av Fenrisulvfan:

@William001:
Jag tror det är bättre att börja med:
1. Vad vill du uppnå?
2. Vad har du? (8700K, B360M-A, 2x32GB RAM, grafikkort?, lagring?, nätaggregat?, chassi?, skärm?)
3. Budget? (5-7k)

1. Väldigt mycket bättre dator än vad jag har, kortsagt haha. Spelat PC i 15+ år men aldrig lagt manken i att uppgradera särskilt mycket.

2. Jag har (8700K, B360M-A, 2x32GB RAM, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Super , Vet inte vilka jag har men har en 1,81tb hårddisk och en 450gb SSD, Corsair VS550 550W , Ett 7-8år gammalt Deepcool chassi, En 144hz samsung av något slag.

3. Verkar som att jag har mer att uppgradera så har väll en budget på 8-10k

Sorry om jag ger dålig info och oklart men detta är utanför min kaliber och försöker lära mig samtidigt som jag försöker få fixat datorn!

Skrivet av William001:

1. Väldigt mycket bättre dator än vad jag har, kortsagt haha. Spelat PC i 15+ år men aldrig lagt manken i att uppgradera särskilt mycket.

2. Jag har (8700K, B360M-A, 2x32GB RAM, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Super , Vet inte vilka jag har men har en 1,81tb hårddisk och en 450gb SSD, Corsair VS550 550W , Ett 7-8år gammalt Deepcool chassi, En 144hz samsung av något slag.

3. Verkar som att jag har mer att uppgradera så har väll en budget på 8-10k

Sorry om jag ger dålig info och oklart men detta är utanför min kaliber och försöker lära mig samtidigt som jag försöker få fixat datorn!

Är det för spelande så är ditt 1660 Super en sjukt mycket större flaskhals än din processor

Jag skulle trycka in typ ett 7800XT och vara nöjd där några år till

Vilken upplösning spelar du i?

Se här:
https://www.sweclockers.com/nyhet/39065-uppgradera-cpu-eller-...

Direktlänk:
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/cpu-vs-gpu-up...

Skrivet av medbor:

Är det för spelande så är ditt 1660 Super en sjukt mycket större flaskhals än din processor

Jag skulle trycka in typ ett 7800XT och vara nöjd där några år till

Vilken upplösning spelar du i?

Se här:
https://www.sweclockers.com/nyhet/39065-uppgradera-cpu-eller-...

Direktlänk:
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/cpu-vs-gpu-up...

Okeeeeeej, jag har alltid lirat i det som är standard för spelet jag spelat. Jag är en fps spelare så brukar inte smeta på maxade grafiker, men har på senare tid lutat mig mer mot annat och därför märkt hur min dator inte kan hålla upp standarden. Antar att jag därför spelar/spelat i 1080p. Jag kan absolut istället köra på en ny GPU om de är de som är bäst, och kan uppgradera rejält.

Skrivet av William001:

1. Väldigt mycket bättre dator än vad jag har, kortsagt haha. Spelat PC i 15+ år men aldrig lagt manken i att uppgradera särskilt mycket.

2. Jag har (8700K, B360M-A, 2x32GB RAM, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Super , Vet inte vilka jag har men har en 1,81tb hårddisk och en 450gb SSD, Corsair VS550 550W , Ett 7-8år gammalt Deepcool chassi, En 144hz samsung av något slag.

3. Verkar som att jag har mer att uppgradera så har väll en budget på 8-10k

Sorry om jag ger dålig info och oklart men detta är utanför min kaliber och försöker lära mig samtidigt som jag försöker få fixat datorn!

Jag höftar att 100% bättre/ dubbelt så bra dator vore lagom?
Din nuvarande dator är ganska välbalanserad tycker jag dock,en 1080p 144Hz skärm är också lämplig till datorn.
Det mest prisvärda just nu är nog något i den här stilen:

men du kommer inte nå 100% bättre med den.
Du vill kanske sikta på det här:

Anledningen att jag föreslår Intel CPU'er är så du kan behålla RAM.

i din sits skulle jag kört på en begagnad i9 9900k OM du kan få tag i en för max 2000kr + tornkylare om du kör intel standardkylare annars återanvänd din gamla (uppdatera BIOS till senaste först annars funkar den inte) och lagt resten av pengarna på en ny GPU + PSU (typ 750/850w, brukar finns bra deals på Corsair RM850 för runt 1000 lappen)

eller så börjar du med ny GPU + PSU och ser om det gör dig nöjd i prestanda.

https://www.inet.se/produkt/6905231/seasonic-g12-gm-850w
https://www.netonnet.se/art/datorkomponenter/grafikkort/amd/s...

Det du har är inte "skit" men det är ganska snedbalanserat (varför 2x32GB?) och inte värt att bygga vidare på, B360 är inte lämpligt för 9900k och klarar inte heller minnesöverklockning (Så du kan max köra 2666MHz oavsett vilket minne du har).

Köp ett nytt grafikkort nu, spara ihop pengar och köp ny processor/moderkort/minne om något år.

Tack för alla snabba och bra svar. Verkligen hjälpsamt!

