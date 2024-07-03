Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Samsung A33, Galaxy Watch 5 pro

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Samsung A33, Galaxy Watch 5 pro

Dags att byta telefoner och förlänga abbonemang för barnen så blir lite saker över. Hjälper då min dotter med att sälja det för lite fickpengar🙂

Samsung A33 5G, har armour-skal och har alltid haft skärmskydd. OBS! Levereras utan skärmskydd.
Kartong o kvitto finns, 1.5år garanti kvar.
1400kr+ev frakt 80kr

Samsung watch5 pro. Har nu heltäckande klockskydd men hade tidigare bara skärmskydd så den har repor uppe på "ringen". Syns inte alls med nya skyddet. Leveras med nytt skydd samt skärmskydd. Kartong o kvitto finns.
900kr+ev frakt 80kr

All frakt är spårbar och försäkrad med Postnord. Allting fungerar givetvis som det ska.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Är bud relevant så kan jag ge 3200kr för en Pixel 8 eller 1000kr + frakt för A33

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Bud är inte aktuellt just nu utan låter annonsen ligga någon dag och sen får vi se.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Tar gärna en närbild på klockreporna. Ser inte bedrövligt ut så tar jag den

Mvh Kalle

Visa signatur

Pad: Apple iPad 12,9" (2018).
Desktop: Ghost S1 Ash - i7-4770 - MSI 1070 GTX - Noctua NH-L12.
Server: HP Z420 Xenon E5-2690 - 64GB - ESXi 6.7
NAS: HP Microserver G8 (16TB) - ReadyNAS U2 (20TB) - ReadyNAS U4 (16TB)

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

*ser det inte bedrövligt ut så tar jag den.

Visa signatur

Pad: Apple iPad 12,9" (2018).
Desktop: Ghost S1 Ash - i7-4770 - MSI 1070 GTX - Noctua NH-L12.
Server: HP Z420 Xenon E5-2690 - 64GB - ESXi 6.7
NAS: HP Microserver G8 (16TB) - ReadyNAS U2 (20TB) - ReadyNAS U4 (16TB)

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Hur gammal är klockan?

Visa signatur

In science we trust!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Göteborgaren:

Hur gammal är klockan?

Gå till inlägget

Klockan köptes i juni förra året.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av malek:

Tar gärna en närbild på klockreporna. Ser inte bedrövligt ut så tar jag den

Mvh Kalle

Gå till inlägget

Fixar det!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Har lagt till en bild på reporna. Bilden överdriver reporna då de inte syns så lätt med ögat men tänkte att det är bättre än att försköna dem

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av MrCrab:

Har lagt till en bild på reporna. Bilden överdriver reporna då de inte syns så lätt med ögat men tänkte att det är bättre än att försköna dem

Gå till inlägget

Kan tillägga att med skyddet på som på första bilden så syns inte reporna då dom bara är på toppen av ringen. Svårt att fota repor märkte jag, försöker imorgon i dagsljus.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Bara en mobil kvar nu. Behöver knyta mig så blir en paus i svarande 😴

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Samsung watch5 pro - 900 kr plus frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av skånepojk_90:

Samsung watch5 pro - 900 kr plus frakt

Gå till inlägget

Vi tar resten imorgon över PM. Ser till att den hinner gå iväg innan postens deadline.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av MrCrab:

Vi tar resten imorgon över PM. Ser till att den hinner gå iväg innan postens deadline.

Gå till inlägget

Kanon, ingen stress. Det är ohälsosamt har jag hört. Mvh

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Tar pixel 8 för utsatt pris.

Visa signatur

7800X3D//4090
MINT XFCE // W11 🤮

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara