Forum Datorer och system Apple Mac Tråd

Resident Evil 7 till Mac

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Resident Evil 7 till Mac

Resident Evil 7 har släppts till Mac om någon är sugen. https://www.macworld.se/article/2385810/resident-evil-7-smyge...

Visa signatur

ASUS K7M, AMD Athlon 1000 MHz Slot A, 3dfx Voodoo5 5500 64 MB AGP, 512 MB SDRAM @ CL 2-2-2-5, Cooler Master ATC-100-SX Aluminum Mid Tower.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara