Sofle RGB Ergo Split Keyboard

here is a pre-built SofleRGB Keyboard, the kit was ordered from 42keebs.eu and I soldered the component, everything is Swappable including the controller, the controller is RP2040 which you can have a lot of QMK features enabled and not think about firmware size, you can customize it with VIAL

Switches are Linear Red

Price is 2200kr shipping included.

DM If you need more information.

